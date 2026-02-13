LEI24 Urges Transparency in LEI Services as Compliance Risks Rise

LEI24 Logo LEI 24 Pricing LEI24 Renewal Pricing

Trade rejections and unexpected fees highlight the growing need for predictable, clear LEI management.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) now mandatory in many financial transactions, global LEI service provider LEI24 is calling for greater transparency around pricing and renewal practices. The company reports that many businesses still encounter LEI obligations reactively- often after a trade is blocked or an identifier expires.LEIs are standardized global codes used to identify legal entities in financial markets, mandated under frameworks like MiFID II, EMIR, and the forthcoming DORA regulation. Yet many small and mid-sized companies remain unclear about how LEIs work - or what to expect when managing them.Reactive Compliance Still Common“Companies often discover the LEI requirement only when a broker halts a transaction or onboarding is delayed,” said Polina Bojilova Taliana, Managing Director at LEI24. This urgency leaves little time to assess service models or understand long-term renewal terms.Although LEIs themselves are uniform, pricing structures and service quality vary significantly among providers. Businesses often face surprise renewal fees, unclear contract terms, or limited support for updating entity data - creating compliance friction.Shift Toward Predictable PricingLEI24 notes that finance and compliance teams increasingly value clarity and cost consistency over the lowest advertised price. Renewal schedules, support access, and platform usability now influence provider choice more than ever.In response, LEI24 offers a same-price model for both registrations and renewals - eliminating billing surprises and reducing administrative overhead.One SME client reported a three-day trade delay after discovering their LEI had unknowingly expired. Incidents like these underscore the risk of unpredictable compliance workflows.Common Misconceptions PersistDespite the growing role of LEIs in regulated markets, misunderstandings persist. Some organizations believe LEIs are issued by national governments or differ by region. In reality, they follow a global standard set by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), with accredited issuers and agents worldwide.While the LEIs themselves are uniform, the customer experience and service transparency vary widely.Regulation Driving ChangeAs cross-border reporting requirements evolve, clean legal entity data is becoming foundational to financial infrastructure. DORA and other emerging frameworks are expected to further embed LEIs into digital compliance systems.About LEI24LEI24 is a global, GLEIF-accredited provider of Legal Entity Identifier registration, renewal, and transfer services. The platform supports businesses, funds, and financial professionals with fast issuance, transparent pricing, and comprehensive entity data support.Compare LEI registration options or prevent renewal disruptions at: https://lei24.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.