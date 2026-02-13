Granite Surface Plate Calibration Now Available Across 7 Midwest States

ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration, Wet Lap Resurfacing & NIST Certification Now Scheduling Across IL, WI, IN, MI, IA, MO & MN

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surface Plate Calibration Pros ( surface-plate-calibration.com ) has launched, making on-site granite surface plate calibration, wet lap resurfacing, and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited certification available to manufacturing companies across Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, and Minnesota. Through the service, NIST-traceable calibration and certification are available directly at each facility, eliminating the need to ship heavy granite surface plates off-site and keeping production schedules on track.Why It MattersGranite surface plates are the foundation of quality control in aerospace, automotive, defense, and medical manufacturing. Over time, everyday wear from tools, instruments, and equipment degrades plate flatness, putting every precision measurement and inspection process at risk. Because plates can weigh thousands of pounds, off-site calibration is both expensive and impractical. Through Surface Plate Calibration Pros, the entire process—cleaning, surface mapping, wet lap resurfacing, and accredited certification—is performed directly on the shop floor. Calibration data and certificates are documented on-site the same day.Equipment, Process, and StandardsEvery calibration is performed using Hilger-Watts autocollimators and the Moody Method in a standardized Union Jack pattern, capturing flatness measurements across all axes. This process delivers the depth and precision required by Federal Specification GGG-P-463c. When plates are found out of tolerance, the wet lap resurfacing method is used to repair and restore Grade AA, A, or B flatness without generating the airborne silica dust associated with dry lapping.“Precision measurement is the foundation of quality control in manufacturing,” said Zach, founder of Surface Plate Calibration Pros. “The guys who run machine shops, manage quality for aerospace companies, or oversee defense contracts—they need to know their surface plates are traceable, accredited, and calibrated by people who know what they’re doing.”ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation, NIST Traceability, and Accredited Lab StandardsAll calibration work is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited through A2LA or ANAB. Measurement results on every certificate are traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which means customers in industries with strict quality management requirements, including ISO 9001, AS9100, and defense-sector standards, receive the documentation their auditors require. Each technician performing the work operates under A2LA-accredited laboratory scope, with measurement uncertainty reported on every certificate.Serving 7 States and 39 Service Areas Across the MidwestSurface Plate Calibration Pros currently covers 39 locations ( view all service areas ) across the Midwest industrial corridor, including major manufacturing hubs and the companies that operate in them:Illinois: Chicago, Elk Grove Village, Rockford, Schaumburg, Aurora, Elgin, Joliet, Peoria, Addison, Bensenville, Des Plaines, Wheeling, Bolingbrook, NorthbrookWisconsin: Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Madison, Green BayIndiana: Indianapolis, South Bend, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Warsaw, LafayetteMichigan: Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland, LansingIowa: Davenport, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Des MoinesMissouri: St. LouisMinnesota: Minneapolis, St. Paul, RochesterFrom single-plate machine shops to large-scale operations managing dozens of granite assets, service is available to facilities of all sizes. Appointments are typically available to schedule within five business days, with emergency and urgent scheduling available for facilities facing audit deadlines or equipment concerns. Competitive pricing is available across all calibration and resurfacing capabilities.More about standards and methodology at surface-plate-calibration.com/about/ About Surface Plate Calibration ProsSurface Plate Calibration Pros was built to address recurring quality control problems in the calibration industry, including missed appointments, uncalibrated instruments, and certificates that fail to meet accreditation standards. On-site granite surface plate calibration, wet lap resurfacing, and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited certification is available to manufacturing facilities across seven Midwest states. All calibration is performed under A2LA-accredited laboratory scope using Hilger-Watts autocollimators, the Moody Method, and NIST-traceable measurement results documented on every certificate.For more information visit,Website: https://surface-plate-calibration.com About: https://surface-plate-calibration.com/about/ Service Areas: https://surface-plate-calibration.com/services/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.