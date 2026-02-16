70mai Launches Upgraded Dash Cam 4K A810S: Evolved for Peak Performance

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810S

SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 70mai, a global smart car electronics company with a specialization in dashboard cameras, has officially launched the Dash Cam 4K A810S. Drawing on community feedback, after-sales data, and real-world usage patterns, this latest innovation has directly addressed critical pain points faced by drivers. The comprehensive enhancement and optimisation reflect 70mai’s commitment to making premium safety and high-quality road assurance accessible to a broader audience.

Driven by Feedback: Solving the Genuine Pain Points of Modern Drivers

Drivers often face rapidly changing lighting conditions—tunnels, underground garages, tree-lined roads, and heavy rain. These abrupt transitions are a common setting for accidents. Yet many traditional dashcams can’t adjust exposure quickly enough, leading to blurred footage and missing details. When an incident occurs, unclear recordings can complicate liability disputes and slow insurance claims.

Meanwhile, many users emphasise consistent reliability over excessive features. Drivers want devices that are stable, simple to use, and able to automatically record clear license plates and surroundings. In line with this, 70mai has concentrated its upgrades on essential recording performance and a seamless user experience.

Core Innovations: Engineered for Clarity in Every Condition

The 4K A810S is engineered to handle complex lighting conditions and capture every detail, thanks to its MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ with an enhanced license plate ROI algorithm. It intelligently detects and prioritises critical areas within the frame, allocating higher resolution and greater clarity exactly where it’s needed. As a result, vital information stays sharp and readable, even at high speeds or in heavy traffic.

In nighttime or low-light situations, the exclusive 70mai Night Owl Vision™ boosts exposure, reduces noise, and controls glare, producing clear and well-balanced footage. When the vehicle switches to parking surveillance mode, 70mai Lumi Vision™—the industry’s first technology designed for near-total darkness—automatically turns on to optimise static scenes, capturing subtle details and any anomalies while the car is parked.

Beyond 70mai's cutting-edge technology, the 4K A810S offers expandable protection through compatibility with 70mai’s latest rear-view options: the Backup Camera RC23 and Rear Camera RC24. Drivers can choose the camera that best suits their needs. Both units are powered by the Sony IMX662 sensor, providing drivers a clear, strategic view behind the vehicle. This combination ensures that critical details are accurately captured during rear-end collisions or other incidents, completing a comprehensive chain of evidence from every angle.

Seamless Incident Recording: A Fail-Safe Chain of Evidence

Accidents happen in an instant, and the recording before and after is the key to finding the truth about the accident. The 4K A810S increases its emergency recording buffer to up to 3 minutes, allowing users to customise recording lengths via the app. When a collision is detected, the buffered emergency recording automatically saves the full sequence surrounding the event, providing a complete chain of evidence for accident analysis and insurance claims.

On the hardware side, the 4K A810S utilises a Supercapacitor + Button Battery power solution. Compared to traditional batteries, this design offers superior safety, a longer lifespan, and stable operation in extreme temperatures, from intense heat to cold.

New 4G Cloud+ Services: Enhanced Remote Protection

Beyond local recording, the 4K A810S supports 70mai’s new 4G Cloud+ Service solution when paired with the 4G Hardwire Kit, which includes a SIM card in the related package. Users can get a free basic 4G Cloud+ Service via the 70mai App. Features include:

- Real-time remote monitoring of the vehicle’s status.

- Instant alerts for unusual activity.

- Automatic cloud uploads for critical video clips.

This transforms the dash cam from a recording tool into a remote security system, ensuring that even if the hardware is damaged or lost, vital footage remains securely stored in the cloud.

Upgraded Experience, Delivering the Best Overall Performance

Despite significant enhancements to the imaging system, recording logic, and hardware stability, the 4K A810S retains the same pricing as its predecessor. By delivering a performance leap without increasing the cost to the consumer, 70mai continues its mission to make advanced safety technology accessible to all drivers.

