Matcha Industry Analysis: Market Competition and Growth Outlook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The matcha market has seen impressive growth over recent years, driven by shifting consumer preferences and expanding applications. As matcha continues to gain popularity across different sectors, its market size and influence are expected to rise steadily. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors propelling its expansion, and the regional outlook shaping this vibrant industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Matcha Market

The matcha market has experienced rapid expansion and is forecasted to grow from $4.17 billion in 2025 to $4.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This growth in the past years is largely attributed to increased tea consumption in Asia, a growing awareness of the antioxidant benefits of matcha, its incorporation into café culture, continued use in traditional ceremonies, and the availability of premium cultivation techniques.

Looking ahead, the matcha market is anticipated to accelerate further, reaching $7.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6%. The surge in demand is supported by a rising interest in plant-based wellness products, expanding use of matcha in functional beverages, growth in global specialty tea retail, increasing consumption of premium teas, and innovations in matcha processing and packaging. Key trends shaping the forecast period include a rise in functional tea consumption, growing popularity of matcha-based drinks, expanded use in food and desserts, the emergence of matcha in personal care items, and a heightened focus on ceremonial-grade quality.

Understanding Matcha and Its Uses

Matcha is a finely powdered green tea made from high-quality, shade-grown tea leaves that undergo careful harvesting, steaming, drying, and stone-grinding processes. This powder is commonly used to prepare matcha lattes, traditional matcha tea, various culinary recipes, and personal care products, showcasing its versatility across different applications.

Key Factor Behind Matcha Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of the global matcha market is the increasing demand for food and beverages that offer both nourishment and enjoyment. Matcha’s unique flavor, vibrant green color, nutritional benefits, and cultural relevance make it a popular ingredient in many recipes. Its flexible use across various food and drink items caters to diverse consumer preferences while offering potential health advantages. For example, in December 2024, FoodNavigator, a UK-based leading B2B digital media platform, reported a 1.1% increase in total consumer-packaged-goods (CPG) store sales volumes for food and beverage in 2024—the first rise in three years. This overall growth in the food and beverage sector supports the expanding demand for matcha.

Regional Outlook for the Matcha Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global matcha market. However, North America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments in the matcha industry.

