AI Changed How Backlinks Are Valued, Now Link Publishers Is Changing How They're Built

AHMEDABAD, GUJRAT, INDIA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Changed How Backlinks Are Valued, Now Link Publishers Is Changing How They're BuiltLink Publishers launches AI-powered tool helping SEO teams build the contextual backlinks that drive LLM visibilityAs AI-powered search reshapes how brands get discovered, Link Publishers – a leading link building platform & guest post marketplace – has launched ReleVink AI, an AI-driven link discovery tool designed to help SEO teams build the contextual authority that gets their clients recommended by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews. Powered by the ability to scan 45M+ pages, it delivers high-confidence insights at scale.Recent research shows 75% of pages cited in AI Overviews rank in Google's top 10, with strong correlation between domain authority and AI mentions. The brands winning in AI search aren't just building backlinks but they're building contextually relevant backlinks that teach AI systems to recognize them as trusted answers.The challenge is that finding those relevant placements manually takes 40-45 minutes per keyword. At scale, it's impossible.ReleVink AI solves this by reducing that research time by 95%, from 40-45 minutes to 2-3 seconds."Imagine getting highly relevant articles, keyword-based, for natural link placements in just a few seconds," said Het Balar, Co-Founder of Link Publishers. "SEO in 2026 is about building trust at scale - through topical authority, contextual links, and credible signals AI can validate."How ReleVinkAI Works:Users enter a keyword and instantly receive recommendations for live, contextually relevant articles from high-authority websites ready for natural backlink placement. Smart filters allow refinement by country, authority score, link type (DoFollow/NoFollow), and niche. The tool supports multilingual searches, enabling SEOs worldwide to discover relevant content in their target language. Users can then avail the guest blogging services offered by the platform to build most relevant backlinks with quick turnaround timeWhy This Matters Now:AI search traffic is projected to surpass traditional search by 2028. Zero-click searches exceed 50%. SEO teams face mounting pressure to deliver not just rankings, but LLM visibility."The SEO teams winning today aren't just chasing rankings," Het Balar added. "They're building the contextual signals that get their clients recommended by AI."About Link Publishers:Link Publishers, founded by Het Balar and Harshal Shah, is a trusted link building platform serving 6000+ global agencies with access to 100,000+ high-quality publishers across 45+ niches. The platform offers comprehensive link building services empowering agencies & brands. Featured placements include Forbes, Entrepreneur, HubSpot, Mashable, and Yahoo Finance.Media Contact:Het BalarCo-Founder, Link Publishershet@linkpublishers.com

