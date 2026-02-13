Central India’s Largest Protected Forest Network: Madhya Pradesh’s Expansive Wildlife Landscape

Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers Kanha National Park Majestic leopard spotted at Pench National Park Satpura National Park's hidden treasure – the Bengal tiger in its untamed glory Chinkara also known as Spotted Deer at Kuno National Park

From tiger reserves and riverine ecosystems to savannah grasslands and biosphere conservation zones, the state stands among India’s key biodiversity regions.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh, located at the heart of India, is widely recognized as one of the country’s most important wildlife strongholds, defined by an extensive and interconnected network of protected forests and conservation landscapes. With 11 National Parks, 24 Wildlife Sanctuaries, 9 Tiger Reserves, and 3 Biosphere Reserves, the state forms one of India’s largest contiguous forest ecosystems and supports a substantial share of the national tiger population.Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Satpura, Panna, and Kuno rank among Madhya Pradesh’s most internationally recognized wildlife reserves, each distinguished by unique terrain, biodiversity, and safari experiences. Bandhavgarh National Park blends dense forest cover with the dramatic presence of an ancient hilltop fort and is known for relatively high tiger visibility. Kanha National Park, marked by expansive sal forests and open meadows, sustains thriving populations of tiger, leopard, barasingha (swamp deer), gaur (Indian bison), and sloth bear, along with rich and varied birdlife.Pench National Park, straddling the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border, is characterized by teak forests and mixed woodland habitats that support species such as dhole (wild dog), leopard, wolf, and a wide diversity of avian fauna. Satpura National Park sets itself apart through a regulated, low-impact tourism model, offering walking safaris and boat safaris along the Denwa River, allowing visitors to engage with the forest beyond conventional jeep safaris.Panna National Park, located along the Ken River, integrates forested plateaus with riverine ecosystems and is known for boat-based wildlife viewing, including sightings of marsh crocodiles and aquatic bird species. Kuno National Park has drawn global attention as the site of India’s cheetah reintroduction program, representing a landmark effort in species restoration and landscape-level conservation.Beyond the flagship tiger reserves, Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife landscape includes important wetlands and forest corridors such as Gandhi Sagar, Sanjay-Dubri, and Madhav National Park. These areas attract both migratory and resident bird species, including bar-headed geese, painted storks, pelicans, and demoiselle cranes. Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, located near the prehistoric Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, exemplifies the convergence of natural and cultural heritage within the state.In the capital city of Bhopal, Van Vihar National Park offers a distinctive urban–protected area interface. Managed under modern zoological and conservation principles, the park features open habitats for herbivores, large natural enclosures for carnivores, and close integration with the Upper Lake ecosystem.Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife destinations are supported by established conservation frameworks, regulated safari systems, and a steadily evolving eco-tourism infrastructure. The state benefits from strong road and rail connectivity, with air access through Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Indore, and Gwalior. In addition, intra-state air connectivity initiatives are being developed to enhance access between key tourism and wildlife circuits.As global interest in conservation-led travel and biodiversity-rich experiences continues to grow, Madhya Pradesh presents a comprehensive wildlife offering—spanning dense tiger habitats, riverine landscapes, grasslands, and savannah ecosystems—within a single, centrally located region of India.

The Return of Cheetahs | Kuno National Park | Indian Wildlife | Madhya Pradesh

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.