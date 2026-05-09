Uttar Pradesh Tourism Takes Buddhist Legacy to Global Stage During Buddha Purnima Celebrations in Leh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena honoured Mr. Jaiveer Singh during the event Tourism & Culture Minister Mr. Singh during Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) in Leh Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Mr. Jaiveer Singh represented the Government of Uttar Pradesh at the summit Dhamek Stupa, Sarnath Statue of Lord Buddha at the International Meditation Center in Shravasti District

Global Buddhist Leaders Gather at International Himalayan Buddhist Conference as UP Strengthens it’s Presence as a Spiritual Tourism Destination

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world increasingly seeks destinations rooted in mindfulness, spirituality and cultural authenticity, Uttar Pradesh is reaffirming its place as the sacred heart of the global Buddhist Circuit. During the 2569th Vaishakh Buddha Purnima celebrations held at the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) in Leh, Uttar Pradesh Tourism showcased the state’s deep spiritual legacy before an international gathering of monks, scholars, spiritual leaders and Buddhist devotees from across the world.The International Himalayan Buddhist Conference emerged as a powerful platform for dialogue on the role of Buddhism in shaping peace, compassion and cultural harmony in contemporary society. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Mr. Jaiveer Singh represented the Government of Uttar Pradesh at the summit and highlighted the state’s enduring connection to the life and teachings of Lord Buddha.Addressing the global audience, Mr. Singh said Uttar Pradesh remains central to Buddha’s spiritual journey and continues to inspire millions of pilgrims and travelers worldwide. He invited members of the global Buddhist community to begin their sacred “Bodhi Yatra” from Uttar Pradesh, where some of Buddhism’s most revered destinations continue to preserve the essence of the Buddha’s teachings. Lord Buddha’s journey is deeply rooted in the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh. From enlightenment to teachings and Mahaparinirvana, the state remains a living spiritual landscape for followers across the world.Uttar Pradesh: The Spiritual Heart of the Buddhist WorldUttar Pradesh is home to some of the most significant Buddhist heritage destinations in the world. The state’s Buddhist Circuit offers a deeply immersive spiritual experience connecting pilgrims with sites associated directly with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha.Among the most revered destinations is Sarnath where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. The sacred site continues to attract monks, scholars and pilgrims from across Asia and beyond.Kushinagar marks the place where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana and remains one of the holiest pilgrimage destinations for Buddhists worldwide. The town has emerged as a major international spiritual tourism hub supported by enhanced connectivity and tourism infrastructure.The ancient city of Shravasti is another cornerstone of the Buddhist Circuit where Buddha spent several monsoon seasons teaching disciples and performing miracles. Meanwhile, Kapilvastu preserves the memory of Prince Siddhartha’s early life before he embarked on his spiritual path.Uttar Pradesh is witnessing growing global interest from Buddhist travelers especially from countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea. The state government is actively enhancing visitor experiences through improved infrastructure, heritage conservation, hospitality services and spiritual tourism initiatives.Sacred Relics and Rising Global InterestOne of the major highlights of the Buddha Purnima celebrations in Leh is the public display of Lord Buddha’s sacred relics, which will remain open for devotees till May 14. The relics were discovered in Piprahwa in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in 1898 and are considered among the most significant archaeological links to Lord Buddha’s legacy.During the event, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena honored Mr. Jaiveer Singh in recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s contribution toward preserving and promoting Buddhist heritage globally.Highlighting the rapid growth of Buddhist tourism in the state, Mr. Singh shared that tourist arrivals at Buddhist destinations in Uttar Pradesh have increased significantly from 22.4 lakh in 2022 to nearly 82 lakh in 2025. He further noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Yogi Adityanath the state is investing nearly ₹226 crore in Buddhist tourism infrastructure between 2023-24 and 2025-26.Referring to the present global climate marked by uncertainty and conflict, Mr. Singh said the teachings of Lord Buddha continue to offer humanity a timeless path toward peace, compassion and coexistence.With its sacred heritage, expanding tourism infrastructure and deep spiritual resonance, Uttar Pradesh continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading Buddhist tourism destinations inviting travelers from across the globe to walk the path of enlightenment where it all began.

Kushinagar - The Land of Lord Buddha

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