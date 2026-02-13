SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pooling Intelligence, Connecting the World with Light: The 31st Working Conference of the 2026 APC International Business Development Committee Successfully Held

On January 16, 2026, the 31st Working Conference of the 2026 APC International Business Development Committee was successfully held in Zhuhai. The meeting was chaired by Gao Feng, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the APC Association. Attendees included Tan Huiliang, Chairman of the APC International Business Development Committee, Vice President of Hengtong Group, and President of Hengtong International Industrial Group; Feng Weizhong, International Business Marketing Director of Hengtong; Wen Xiaojiang, General Manager of YOFC International Company; Huang Fei, Vice President of the Wire and Cable Product Line at FiberHome; Wang Bo, Deputy General Manager of the Marketing Department of the Wire and Cable Product Line at FiberHome; Ye Zhifeng, General Manager of the International Business Division of Zhongtian Communication; and Wang Dong, Deputy General Manager of the International Business Division of Zhongtian Communication.

The representatives began by reviewing the work of the APC International Business Development Committee in 2025 and discussing the outlook for the international market in 2026. Against the backdrop of robust global demand and rising prices for optical fiber and cable, the participants exchanged views on how to enhance supply capacity and effectively meet market demand.

The meeting also focused on exploring ways to provide the market with greener, lower-carbon, longer-life, higher-performance, and higher-value-added optical fiber and cable products under the current circumstances, with the goal of promoting the long-term, sustainable, and healthy development of the global optical fiber and cable industry.

