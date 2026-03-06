MWC 2026 | Meeting AI Computing Power Demand: Hengtong Completes Advanced Optical Fiber Manufacturing Expansion Project

h (SH:600487)

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) currently underway here, Hengtong is showcasing its next-generation optical fiber innovations, including Hollow-Core Anti-Resonant Fiber and Ultra-Low Loss Multi-Core Fiber, drawing significant attention from global industry peers. Concurrently, the company recently announced the successful completion of construction for the Phase I expansion project of its AI Advanced Optical Fiber R&D and Manufacturing Center, which has now officially entered the equipment installation stage. This milestone marks a qualitative leap in Hengtong's large-scale manufacturing capabilities in the specialty optical fiber sector, providing a more solid foundational support for global AI computing infrastructure.

Amidst the vigorous development of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and 5G-Advanced, the market demand for specialty optical fibers—including multimode, multi-core, and hollow-core fibers—continues to rise. Precisely capturing this market trend, Hengtong's expansion project focuses on the tremendous demand generated by AI computing power, aiming to enhance the large-scale production capacity for a range of specialty optical fibers, including Ultra-Low Loss Hollow-Core Fiber, Ultra-Low Loss Multi-Core Fiber, and high-performance multi-band multimode fiber.

The cutting-edge optical fiber innovations on display at MWC represent a crucial step in transitioning these technologies from the laboratory to large-scale commercial production. Located in the Wujiang Optical Communication Technology Industrial Park in Suzhou, this project is not only a key strategic initiative for Hengtong to perfect its high-end industrial layout and solidify the foundation for AI computing power, but it will also significantly drive the upgrade and transformation of the domestic high-end specialty optical fiber industry chain.

As demand for AI computing power continues to surge, Hengtong will leverage its enhanced large-scale specialty fiber delivery capabilities to provide industry-leading solutions for high-performance computing scenarios worldwide, securing a more advantageous position in the global optical communication market and leading the industry into a new phase of development.

