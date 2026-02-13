Transitioning NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center operations
The U.S. National Science Foundation has informed the NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) that management and operations of the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center are expected to transition to a third-party operator consistent with the terms of NSF's cooperative agreement with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research.
NSF is working with all parties to ensure continuity of operations, and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
