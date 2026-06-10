Using our voice: RCP launches new member and fellow snapshot survey

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has launched a new UK member and fellow snapshot survey to gather the evidence needed to influence national debate and drive improvements in patient care.

A central priority of the recently launched RCP strategy is amplifying the voice of physicians to advocate for change to help shape the future of medicine.

Insights gathered through this new snapshot survey of clinically active UK members and fellows will strengthen our evidence base and inform our engagement with UK decision makers, parliamentarians, healthcare leaders and the media.

The survey will focus on a range of important policy areas including multiple long-term conditions to show the increasing complexity of medicine, delayed discharge, alcohol-related harms and Advice and Guidance in England.

Recent RCP snapshot surveys have provided powerful insights into the realities of clinical practice – from physicians’ concerns about the impact of health inequalities on their patients and the lack of clarity about the role of physicians will have in the government’s vision for neighbourhood health, to the NHS’s unpreparedness for AI integration and frontline demand for AI tools.

By capturing the views of members and fellows, we will be able to respond quickly on emerging topics and ensure our policy positions reflect the realities of clinical practice and the challenges facing our profession.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘Physicians see first-hand the challenges facing patients and the health service every day. These insights are essential to ensuring that the RCP can speak with authority on the issues that matter most to our profession and our patients.

‘Whether we are engaging with UK government, parliamentarians, NHS leaders or the media, it is vital that we speak with confidence about what our members and fellows are seeing on the ground.

‘I would encourage all UK members and fellows to take a few minutes to complete the survey and share their views so that together we can help shape the future of medicine.’

The survey opened on Sunday 7 June 2026 and will close at 23:59 on Sunday 21 June 2026.

Complete the survey now.