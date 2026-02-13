Maine Construction Company Opens Office in Downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landry/French Construction , a full-service commercial construction firm with a strong presence throughout the Northeast, announced today the opening of a new office in St. Petersburg, Florida, marking a strategic expansion into the Southeast. To lead this growth, the firm has hired Scott Hutchison as Regional Executive Vice President for the Southeast.The St. Petersburg office will support Landry/French’s continued growth in Florida and the broader Southeast market, building on the firm’s reputation for delivering complex, high-quality projects across healthcare, education, commercial, aviation, and industrial sectors.“Expanding into the Southeast is a natural next step for our firm,” said Kevin French, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Landry/French Construction. “Scott brings deep regional knowledge, strong leadership, and a proven track record of building successful teams and client relationships. We’re excited to have him lead our efforts and establish a strong foundation in this market.”Hutchison brings more than 30 years of construction industry experience, having held nearly every key role in construction leadership, beginning in the field as a Superintendent and advancing through Project Manager, Project Executive, Director of Construction and Vice President. He brings expertise in regional operations, client development, and project delivery throughout the Southeast. In his role, he will be responsible for overseeing regional strategy, business development, and operational performance while leading a strong local team in Florida.Recent project experience includes the delivery of ground-up cancer treatment facilities and medical office buildings across Florida, as well as high profile commercial projects such as a luxury retail flagship in Miami and a major event center in Tampa.“St. Petersburg is an exciting and meaningful location for Landry/French as we expand into the Southeast”, said Scott Hutchison. “Having been born and raised in St. Petersburg, it’s especially rewarding to continue building in the community while establishing a strong local team and delivering the high-quality projects the firm is known for.”Hutchison earned a degree in Business Management from Florida State University and holds a Florida General Contractor’s License.In addition to Hutchison’s hire, Landry/French has expanded its Florida team with the addition of Daniel Iwano, Project Superintendent, and Denise Young, Client Relations Manager. Together, the team will support project execution and client development efforts as the firm establishes its presence in the Florida market.About Landry/French Construction CompanyLandry/French Construction is a leading full-service commercial contractor providing construction management, general contracting, and design-build services across Northern New England and the Southeast. The firm delivers complex projects across healthcare, education, commercial, research and development, life sciences, and industrial sectors.In 2024, Landry/French expanded into Florida with the acquisition of Melbourne-based MH Williams Construction Group, strengthening its regional presence and project capabilities in the Southeast.Landry/French was named to the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 400 Contractors list in 2025 and has been recognized as a Top New England Contractor by ENR for six consecutive years. Founded in 2010, Landry/French is a 100% employee-owned company committed to collaboration, quality, and long-term client partnerships.

