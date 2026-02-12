Garage Door Spring Failures Are Rising Across North America

Garage door modern home family garage door

Aging spring systems and higher daily garage use are driving increased replacements and repair costs across the U.S. and Canada.

Most garage door springs can’t be repaired once they break. Replacement typically costs a few hundred dollars, depending on door weight and region,” — Safen Trabelsi

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why Garage Door Spring Failures Spike Every Year — And What Homeowners Are Paying to Fix ThemIndustry professionals report steady rise in spring replacements as aging systems reach cycle limits across North AmericaEvery year, usually without much warning, garage door springs begin to fail in clusters.It’s not dramatic enough to make headlines, but service professionals across North America recognize the pattern. Homes built 10 to 20 years ago are reaching the point where original spring systems are simply wearing out.A garage door spring isn’t a cosmetic part. It carries the weight of a door that often weighs between 150 and 300 pounds. Each time the door opens, the spring absorbs and releases tension. Over thousands of cycles, that tension adds up.According to 2023 reporting from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), garage door–related injuries continue to send tens of thousands of Americans to emergency departments each year. Many of those incidents involve sudden spring failure or imbalance. Canadian safety data reflects similar mechanical risks in aging residential systems. Comfort Garage & Doors Inc. , a British Columbia–based garage door company that tracks long-term service patterns, says spring replacement has become one of the most common calls it receives.“Most homeowners don’t think about springs until one breaks,” said Safen Trabelsi, CEO of Comfort Garage & Doors Inc. “But they’re engineered for a specific number of cycles. Once you hit that limit, failure isn’t unusual — it’s expected.”Can a Garage Door Spring Be Repaired?In most cases, no.Technicians explain that when a torsion or extension spring breaks, it cannot be “patched” or safely rewound beyond its rated lifespan. A broken spring typically requires full replacement.“We get asked that question every week,” said Romeo, a senior field technician. “Once a spring snaps, the metal has reached fatigue. Reusing it isn’t safe. Replacement is the correct fix.”Attempting DIY repairs can be dangerous due to the stored tension in the system. Springs are tightly wound under load, and improper handling can lead to injury.What Is the Average Cost to Fix a Garage Door Spring Costs vary by region, door weight, and spring type, but across North America, homeowners typically report spending several hundred dollars for professional spring replacement.In British Columbia specifically, market averages tend to fall within a similar range, depending on door size and whether one or both springs require replacement.Industry professionals caution that replacing only one spring in a two-spring system can lead to imbalance and accelerated wear.“How much is a replacement spring for a garage door?” is one of the most common online searches, technicians say. The answer depends on the door’s weight rating and cycle specification — springs are not interchangeable parts.Higher-cycle springs, while slightly more expensive upfront, often last significantly longer in high-use households.Why Spring Failures Are Increasing Garage door repair service providers say rising daily garage usage is compressing spring lifespan.Remote work, package delivery, multiple drivers in a household, and attached garage access points have increased open-and-close cycles compared to older commuting patterns. A spring rated for 10,000 cycles can last many years under light use — but far less under heavier daily traffic.“We see homes where the garage door opens eight or ten times a day,” said [Founder Name], the company’s founder, who remains active in field service. “After a few years, that adds up fast. It’s basic mechanical math.”The company has accumulated more than 1,500 five-star Google reviews over time, something leadership attributes to transparency during service visits.“When we show homeowners the worn spring and explain cycle ratings, it stops being mysterious,” the founder added. “It’s not a random failure. It’s wear.”Repair vs. ReplacementWhen springs fail, the larger garage door system should also be inspected for cable wear, track alignment, and opener strain.Improper garage door repair — including mismatched spring ratings or uneven replacements — can shorten system lifespan and increase the risk of sudden imbalance.Safety standards in both Canada and the United States require reversing sensors and auto-stop mechanisms, which reduce closing-related injuries. However, those features do not prevent spring fatigue.As more North American homes reach the 15–25 year age range, service professionals expect spring replacement inquiries — and cost-related searches — to continue rising.The pattern is not sudden. It’s mechanical.Springs wear out. Doors get heavier with insulation upgrades. Usage increases.Eventually, replacement becomes part of normal home maintenance.

