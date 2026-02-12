Clicta Digital Agency Recognized as ‘Highly Recommended’ by Local Business Community on Alignable

Clicta Digital Agency Highly Recommended by Local Business Owners

Clicta Digital Agency is recognized as “Highly Recommended” by local business owners on Alignable, a leading online networking platform for small businesses.

As algorithms evolve, our focus stays human - authentic relationships, clear strategy, meaningful results. In my opinion, being recommended by fellow business owners means more than any metric.” — Ronald Robbins, Founder & CEO at Clicta Digital Agency

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clicta Digital Agency has been recognized as “Highly Recommended” by local business owners on Alignable , the largest online networking platform for small businesses across North America.The distinction reflects positive feedback and endorsements from fellow entrepreneurs within the Denver business community. Alignable’s “Highly Recommended” badge highlights businesses that consistently earn trust and recommendations from peers.Founded in Denver, Clicta Digital Agency helps businesses improve visibility and drive growth through thoughtful digital and performance marketing strategies - particularly as search and online discovery continue evolving in an AI-driven environment.The agency’s impact extends beyond client campaigns. As one local business owner shared:“I have worked with Ron over the years. He is a great educator into the world of digital. He even did some live demonstrations for our subscribers that were very well received. He made understanding digital a bit easier.” - Denise GibsonThat philosophy continues to guide Clicta’s approach as digital marketing evolves.“In a world where algorithms often get more attention than people, our focus has stayed simple - build authentic relationships, create clarity, and drive meaningful results,", said Ronald Robbins, Founder & CEO of Clicta Digital Agency. "Being recommended by fellow business owners means more to us than any metric.”Alignable connects more than 9 million small business owners, fostering referrals, partnerships, and trusted business relationships.About Clicta Digital AgencyClicta Digital Agency is an award winning performance and growth marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado, helping businesses increase visibility, generate qualified leads, and drive measurable revenue. The full-service agency specializes in digital strategy, paid media, AI search optimization, copywriting, OTT/CTV, website design, social media, graphic, website design and modern visibility frameworks designed to help businesses stay competitive as search and consumer behavior evolve. Clicta partners with organizations across a range of industries, delivering practical, results-focused marketing built for long-term growth.For more information about Clicta Digital Agency and its services, visit: https://clictadigital.com/ About AlignableAlignable is the largest online networking platform for small business owners in North America, with more than 9 million members. The platform helps entrepreneurs build trusted relationships, generate referrals, and collaborate within their local communities. Through peer recommendations and networking groups, Alignable fosters meaningful business connections and local economic growth.For more information about Alignable, and to connect with CEO Ronald Robbins, visit: https://www.alignable.com/denver-co/clicta-digital-agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.