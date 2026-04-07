Alite Laser Announces Grand Opening Event and Exclusive Rewards for New Mueller Location in Austin

Alite Laser

Alite Laser celebrates its expansion to Simond Ave with a community event on 4/11, featuring complimentary refreshments, gift bags, and a digital prize drawing.

The Mueller grand opening represents our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality aesthetic care to Austin’s most vibrant neighborhoods” — Paulie Fischer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alite Laser , a family-owned medical spa with a 35-year history of service in Central Texas, has finalized plans for the grand opening of its fifth location in the Mueller district of Austin. The public celebration is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at 1701 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723.The Mueller expansion signifies a major milestone for the company, which has been recognized as a leader in permanent hair removal and skin rejuvenation since 1988. The new facility will offer the same medical-grade technology and contract-free, pay-as-you-go pricing model that has defined the Alite Laser brand for over three decades.Inaugural Event Details and Attendance RewardsTo welcome the local community to the Simond Avenue corridor, Alite Laser will provide several incentives for early attendees on April 11. The first 50 visitors to arrive during the morning event will receive a curated gift bag. Additionally, the celebration will feature complimentary matcha and a variety of onsite prize opportunities.Digital Registration and Grand Prize DrawingIn coordination with the physical opening, Alite Laser has launched a digital registration program to provide immediate value to new clients in the Mueller area. Individuals who join the Mueller Grand Opening email list are automatically entered into a tiered prize drawing.The first prize winner will receive three complimentary laser hair removal treatments on a medium or small area of their choice. The second prize winner will be awarded one free laser treatment. As a universal incentive, every individual who registers for the Mueller email list will receive a $25 gift card to be used toward their first laser treatment on any area at the new location. Prospective clients can register for the drawing and gift card at: https://alitelaser.com/locations/mueller/ "The Mueller grand opening represents our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality aesthetic care to Austin’s most vibrant neighborhoods," said Paulie Fischer, Owner of Alite Laser. "We structured these incentives to ensure that every community member who engages with us during this launch, whether online or in person, receives a tangible benefit as they begin their skin health journey with us."A Legacy of Clinical ExcellenceThe Mueller clinic is equipped with the Candela GentleMax Pro, a dual-wavelength system designed for safe and effective hair removal across all skin types. The facility’s service menu includes:• Laser Hair Removal and Electrolysis: Comprehensive solutions for all hair colors and skin tones.• Skin Tightening: Featuring Vivace RF Microneedling for collagen induction.• Clinical Facials: Including HydraFacials, dermaplaning, and customized chemical peels.Staffed by Licensed Estheticians and Certified Laser Hair Removal Professionals, the Mueller location joins Alite Laser’s existing network in Central Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Onion Creek.About Alite LaserFounded in 1988, Alite Laser is a premier medical spa headquartered in Austin, Texas. Specializing in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, the company is known for its transparent pricing and 35-year history of clinical expertise. As a multi-year "Best of Austin" award winner, Alite Laser remains dedicated to providing professional, medical-grade results in a personalized environment.Learn more at: https://alitelaser.com

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