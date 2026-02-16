Newpoints’ Matthew Brash Plays Key Role in Modernizing Illinois Receivership Law

Newpoint Advisors Corporation Logo Matthew Brash, Senior Managing Director at Newpoint Advisors Corporation

This New Illinois Act Is a Game-Changer for Struggling Businesses

This legislation creates clarity, predictability, and fairness for everyone involved including courts, creditors, and business owners alike.” — Matthew Brash, Senior Managing Director at Newpoint Advisors Corporation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Brash , Senior Managing Director at Newpoint Advisors Corporation, played a pivotal role in the development and passage of the Illinois Receivership Act (Public Act 104-0034). This landmark legislation modernizes and strengthens commercial receivership proceedings across the state.Effective January 1, 2026, the Act establishes a clear, consistent, and efficient framework for how courts, creditors, and businesses manage distressed assets outside of traditional bankruptcy. The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker on August 1, 2025.Brash’s work on the Act stemmed from his long-standing experience advising distressed and underperforming businesses across North America. Recognizing the limitations and inconsistencies in Illinois receivership law, he joined a subcommittee of the Chicago Bar Association in 2023 to help draft a comprehensive, modern statute.“Receivership is often the most practical way to stabilize a business and preserve value,” said Matthew Brash. “Before this Act, Illinois law offered very little guidance. This legislation creates clarity, predictability, and fairness for everyone involved including courts, creditors, and business owners alike.”In addition to contributing to the drafting process, Brash and Newpoint Advisors Corporation partnered with the Commercial Receivers Association to organize an educational panel in early 2025 that helped inform legal, banking, and restructuring professionals about the Act’s purpose and impact. That effort helped build industry understanding and support ahead of final passage.Why This MattersPrior to the Illinois Receivership Act, the state’s receivership law was fragmented, outdated, and largely dependent on inconsistent case law and judicial discretion. The new statute:-Establishes uniform procedures for appointing and overseeing receivers-Clearly defines the powers and duties of receivers-Protects creditor rights and lien priorities-Creates a transparent claims process-Provides courts with modern tools to stabilize distressed businessesThe result is a more reliable alternative to bankruptcy that helps preserve jobs, protect asset value, and reduce litigation uncertainty.About Matthew BrashMatthew Brash is a Senior Managing Director and lead of Newpoint’s TRAIL program . He also serves as a Subchapter V Trustee for the U.S. Trustee Program in the Northern District of Illinois. With 10+ years of experience, Matthew works with companies, lenders, and investors in complex turnaround situations, focusing on fast action, clear communication, and maximizing recovery. He’s known for finding value where others see none.About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5-50MM. From the start, Newpoint built transparency into its methodology: fixed fees, visible scoring, and fact-based evaluations of company viability. Our structured methodology provides a tangible deliverable to assist in monitoring and predicting cash flows. We’re driven by satisfying client needs and working together to build a stronger community and economy.

