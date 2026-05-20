Newpoint Shares The Common Objections Borrowers Raise During Financial Distress

Ken Yager, President at Newpoint Advisors Corporation Newpoint Advisors Corporation Logo

A new resource from the turnaround experts at Newpoint Advisors Corporation sheds light on the reality many struggling companies face.

Financial distress can be an incredibly isolating experience, particularly for business owners facing it for the first time.” — Kenneth R. Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business owners facing financial hardship often feel isolated, overwhelmed, and unsure of their next steps. A new resource from the turnaround experts at Newpoint Advisors Corporation sheds light on the reality many struggling companies face by outlining 21 common borrower objections frequently expressed when businesses first confront serious financial trouble.Drawing on over two decades of experience helping companies navigate complex financial challenges, the post explains that while many businesses encounter difficult periods, the initial reaction is often disbelief or hesitation. Industry data shows that 70% of businesses fail within their first ten years, with others disappearing gradually over time. Yet long before failure occurs, many businesses experience critical “near-death” financial moments where the right guidance can make the difference between recovery and closure.The article highlights statements commonly made by distressed borrowers as they begin conversations with lenders, bankers, and turnaround consultants. Rather than criticizing these responses, the post aims to help business owners recognize patterns in how companies react during financial distress. By understanding these reactions, business leaders can better navigate conversations with financial partners and advisors during challenging times.Relief for Worried Business OwnersThe list is organized into three key areas: a business’s relationship with its banker, concerns about working with turnaround consultants, and fears related to the cost and time required to complete a successful turnaround. The goal is to provide business owners with perspective, communication tools, and reassurance that many others have faced similar circumstances and successfully moved forward.“Financial distress can be an incredibly isolating experience, particularly for business owners facing it for the first time,” said Kenneth R. Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation. “But the reality is that many companies have been in this position before. Recognizing common reactions and misconceptions can help business owners approach the situation more strategically and avoid the pitfalls others have encountered.”The full resource offers insight for business owners, operators, and financial decision-makers who may be navigating uncertain financial situations and looking for guidance on how to move forward.Read the full article: https://newpointadvisors.us/business-insights/frequent-borrower-objections/ About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5–50 million for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered $1.918 billion in debt and helped save 15,754 jobs.

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