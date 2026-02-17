Luxury Private Sailing Experiences Launch for World Cup 2026 in NYC

Boat charter for the FIFA World Cup in NYC with a custom Union Jack mainsail sailing past the Manhattan skyline world cup trophy on a nyc private boat tour in front of the Manhattan skyline men wearing captain hats on a private sailboat rental celebrating the 2026 World Cup NYC

Luxury private sailing charters launch in NYC for World Cup 2026, offering exclusive outdoor harbor experiences for elite travelers.

With global events of this scale, true luxury becomes space & privacy. Sailing offers something timeless & authentic — open air, wind power, & unobstructed skyline views — away from the crowds.” — Captain Martin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York prepares to welcome more than 1.2 million international visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, luxury travelers are seeking refined, crowd-free ways to experience the city beyond match day. Go Sailing NYC, a Manhattan-based private sailing company, has introduced a series of Private World Cup Boat Charters designed for discerning guests who prefer wind-powered adventure over high-capacity sightseeing cruises.Operating from Chelsea Piers, Go Sailing NYC offers fully private 2–4 hour sailing experiences for up to six guests aboard a 40-foot Beneteau sailboat. Each charter is captained by a USCG-licensed professional and designed to showcase New York Harbor's most iconic views — including the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and Manhattan skyline — under sail."With global events of this scale, true luxury becomes space and privacy," said Captain Martin, founder of Go Sailing NYC. "Sailing offers something timeless and authentic — open air, wind power, and unobstructed skyline views — away from the intensity of the crowds."Elevated World Cup Fan PackagesFor the 2026 tournament (June 13 – July 19), the company is introducing two curated fan experiences:World Cup Team Party Decor – $500Flag bunting in the cabin, team tableware, and decorative pillows on deckWorld Cup Team Branding & Party Package – $15,000Custom sails featuring your country's flag and full team décor throughout the vessel, with a half-day of sailing. The branding package transforms the sailboat into a striking waterfront statement visible to 3.1 million people in Manhattan, plus an additional 1.2 million people viewing along the Jersey and Brooklyn waterfronts.A Sophisticated Alternative to Crowded AttractionsMetLife Stadium will host eight matches, including the Final on July 19. While visitors travel between Manhattan and New Jersey for games, private sailing offers a serene interlude between match days.Founded in 2018, Go Sailing NYC hosts over 1,000 guests annually and has been recognized as an award-winning charter company. With capacity limited to 35 charters per week during peak season, early reservations are strongly encouraged.About Go Sailing NYCGo Sailing NYC is a Manhattan-based private sailing charter company operating from Chelsea Piers. Established in 2018, the company provides luxury outdoor sailing experiences for up to six guests. Each charter is fully private and tailored for couples, small groups, and executives seeking an elevated New York Harbor experience.Media Contact:Christie Evens, First-MateGo Sailing NYC917-399-9084gosailingnyc@gmail.com

