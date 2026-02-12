Exergy International Appoints Dr. Rebecca Murphy as Advisor

Exergy International is a Washington, DC-based geopolitical and political risk advisory firm.

Former SVP of Geopolitical Analysis for Fiserv joins Washington-based political risk advisory firm.

Firms that treat political risk as episodic will remain reactive. Those that embed it across functions will build durable resilience.” — Scott Siler, Exergy International

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergy International , a geopolitical and political risk advisory firm, announced today that Dr. Rebecca Murphy has joined the firm as an advisor.Dr. Murphy brings extensive experience spanning multinational corporations, global security, and academia, with a career focused on translating political and geopolitical uncertainty into decision-relevant business risk. Commenting on the appointment, Exergy founder Scott Siler said:“Rebecca has a long and exceptional track record helping organizations translate political uncertainty into business risk. Given her experience across corporates, academia, and diplomatic service, we are thrilled to have her join Exergy and are confident our growing client portfolio will benefit directly from her acumen.”Dr. Murphy most recently served as Senior Vice President of Geopolitical Analysis at Fiserv, where she advised senior leadership on geopolitical risk, regulatory uncertainty, and cross-border exposure affecting global operations and strategic planning. Prior to Fiserv, she held senior geopolitical and security roles at several major multinational firms, including Vice President of Geopolitical Analysis at First Data Corporation and Vice President of Global Security at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In these positions, she supported executives navigating political volatility across both developed and emerging markets.In addition to her corporate experience, Dr. Murphy has maintained a long-standing academic career. She currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of International Relations at the Elliott School of International Affairs and previously held an appointment as an Adjunct Assistant Professor of International Relations at Columbia University, where she has taught courses on international relations and global political risk. Reflecting on her decision to advise Exergy, Dr. Murphy said:“Organizations are operating in an environment where political and geopolitical risk is no longer abstract or episodic—it is embedded in day-to-day operational decisions. Exergy’s focus on translating uncertainty into practical, decision-relevant insight aligns closely with how firms need to think about risk today, and I’m pleased to support that work as an advisor.”Dr. Murphy joins Exergy at an important moment in the firm’s growth. Exergy recently launched its Political Risk Resilience offering, designed to help organizations move beyond highly centralized political risk assessments toward a more decentralized, firm-wide approach. The product equips employees across functions—such as procurement, compliance, operations, and regional management—with shared frameworks to recognize, assess, and escalate political risk as it emerges.As an advisor, Dr. Murphy will support Exergy’s work with multinational clients seeking to strengthen their ability to anticipate and manage political and geopolitical risk across markets, supply chains, and regulatory environments.About Exergy InternationalExergy International is a geopolitical and political risk advisory firm that helps organizations translate political uncertainty into business risk. The firm works with multinational corporations, investors, and institutions to support strategic, operational, and investment decision-making in an increasingly volatile global environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.