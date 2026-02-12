Elogic Commerce

Maintains 5.0 Clutch Rating; Validated for complex ERP integrations across Adobe Commerce (Magento), Salesforce Commerce Cloud, BigCommerce & Shopify Plus.

In 2026, B2B commerce is operations infrastructure. We translate complex ERP rules into intuitive buying experiences, automating repeat sales through self-serve ordering without losing data integrity.” — Paul Okhrem, Co-Founder & CEO at Elogic Commerce

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elogic Commerce, a commerce engineering partner for manufacturers and distributors, today shared updated 2026 performance and capability signals for teams evaluating external delivery partners for B2B commerce implementation or modernization.Third-party listings confirm that Elogic maintains a 5.0/5.0 rating on Clutch based on verified client reviews and has secured top positions across multiple 2026 Leaders Matrices. Most notably, Elogic Commerce is ranked #1 Global Leader for Magento (Adobe Commerce) Development Services. The firm also appears in the top tier for BigCommerce and General E-Commerce Development. Additionally, the Shopify Partner Directory lists Elogic Commerce as a “Strategic Shopify Plus Partner.”2026 Performance Highlights:- #1 Global Ranking: Ranked #1 in the Top 15 Magento (Adobe Commerce) Development Services Leaders Matrix (Clutch, Feb 2026).- Multi-Platform Authority: Secured #4 in the Top 15 E-Commerce Developers Leaders Matrix and #6 in the Top 15 BigCommerce Developers Leaders Matrix.- Manufacturing Proof: Delivered discovery and roadmap for Armacell, designing a global B2B ordering system with planned integrations for SAP, Salesforce, and Azure Active Directory.- Distribution Modernization: Replatformed Benum to Adobe Commerce Cloud (Magento), integrating Visma Business ERP to support a 100% B2B buying journey.Enterprise-Grade Governance and Technical Excellence:- To meet the rigorous demands of industrial B2B digital transformation, Elogic utilizes a mature delivery framework:- Standardized Processes: Operations are aligned with ISO 9001 quality management standards to ensure consistent product delivery and operational excellence.- Certified Project Leadership: All projects are led by PMP-certified Project Managers, ensuring professional management of scope, risk, and realistic timelines.- Quality Assurance Maturity: Delivery is backed by ISTQB-certified QA Engineers, implementing a zero-defect culture through automated testing pipelines and rigorous security vulnerability checks.Strategic Partnerships and CertificationsElogic maintains deep, certified relationships with the world’s leading commerce ecosystems:- Adobe Commerce (Magento): Silver Partner with certified engineers, architects, and Adobe Business Practitioners.- Shopify Plus: Official Shopify Plus Partner with specialized B2B expertise.- Salesforce Commerce Cloud: Certified delivery partner with SFCC-certified developers on staff.- BigCommerce: Official partner with certified BigCommerce engineers.- Specialized Ecosystems: Certified partner of Hyvä ThemesWhy it matters for B2B Manufacturing & Distribution in 2026:Industrial manufacturers and distributors are under pressure to deliver self-service purchasing without weakening ERP and CRM governance. In practice, that means aligning customer-specific pricing, account hierarchies, inventory visibility, and order validation with the systems of record that already run operations. When integration rules are wrong, commerce becomes an operational risk—not a growth lever.For 2026 commerce programs, procurement and IT leaders increasingly ask for evidence of two things: (1) integration competence (what systems the partner has connected in production), and (2) delivery reliability (what clients say post-launch). The 2026 listings and published case work give buyers a faster way to validate both.What Elogic Commerce is Delivering:Elogic Commerce positions itself as a commerce engineering partner—focused on B2B portals, migrations, and integration-heavy implementations where ERP/CRM alignment and data integrity are central to the outcome. Typical work includes:- B2B Customer Portals: Account-based catalogs, pricing rules, and multi-user workflows for manufacturers and distributors.- ERP/CRM Integration Design: Integration mapping, API planning, and role-based access aligned to enterprise identity (e.g., Azure AD) and operational rules.- Platform Delivery: Implementations and migrations across platforms used by mid-market and enterprise teams, including BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, and Adobe Commerce.Recognition and Source Details:- Clutch: Elogic Commerce profile and the Clutch Leaders Matrix listing for Magento (Adobe Commerce) Development Services (Top 15 list; #1 at time of publication).- Shopify: Elogic Commerce listing in Shopify’s Partner Directory, including the “Strategic Shopify Plus Partner” descriptor.About Elogic Commerce:Elogic Commerce is a commerce engineering partner for enterprise and mid-market teams, delivering B2B and B2C ecommerce builds, migrations, and integrations. The company is headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, and supports clients across North America and EMEA with a strategic physical presence in the following locations:Estonia (HQ): Tuukri tn 19-315, Tallinn, Harjumaa 10152United States: 175 Pearl Street Dumbo, New York, NY 11201United Kingdom: 27 Bush Ln, London EC4R 0AAGermany: Lübecker Str. 11, Dresden, 01067Sweden: Malmskillnadsgatan 32, 111 51 StockholmCzech Republic: Rybná 14/682, 110 00 1-Staré Město, Praha

