Winners and Finalists Announced: 2025 Shoot The Frame Annual Photo Awards
Inaugural awards celebrate portrait photography across One Frame and Photo Essay. Winners and finalists now live in the 2025 Gallery.
The full results are now live in the 2025 Gallery:
https://shoottheframe.com/2025-gallery/
Founded in 2012, Shoot The Frame has built its reputation through monthly photography contests, and has now launched its first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale.
2025 winners and finalists
One Frame
Honouring the strength of a single photographic portrait.
Winner: Javier Arcenillas, Citizens of despair
Finalists: Hanna Wolf, Weaning Elowen; Ahmed El Hanjoul, This is my eye
Photo Essay
A curated series of up to 15 portraits that connect as a complete body of work.
Winner: Maciek Jasik, Bypassing The Rational
Finalists: Trevor Cole, Pastoral Peoples and Practices; Toby Binder, Divided Youth
Prize partners
The 2025 Annual Photo Awards are supported by prize partners including Fujifilm X | GFX, ViewSonic ColorPro, and Format, alongside additional partners listed on the prizes page:
https://shoottheframe.com/prizes/
Founder statement
“Shoot The Frame has run monthly contests since 2012, and this year we launched our first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale. The quality of portraits was outstanding, judging was a pleasure, and the prize package is a fitting celebration of the photographers. Congratulations to our winners, finalists, and honourable mentions, and thank you to our prize partners for backing the inaugural awards.”
Tristan Hewat, Founder, Shoot The Frame
Media assets and image usage
Press kit (release, fact sheet, high-resolution images, captions, and credits):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gdm4snl0yqei6qyyjma59/ACLQRaY8ZXeRBXQ3RXvQUko?rlkey=svov19o3tuceqwbgkqnmlz3st&st=1c6m1lj2&dl=0
Images in the press kit are approved for editorial use with credit required.
Content note
The winning Photo Essay (Bypassing The Rational by Maciek Jasik) contains some nudity. The press kit includes both blurred and unblurred versions, clearly labelled.
Media contact
Tristan Hewat
tristan@shoottheframe.com
Release date: 12 February 2026
