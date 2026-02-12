Submit Release
Winners and Finalists Announced: 2025 Shoot The Frame Annual Photo Awards

The winner of the Shoot The Frame 2025 Annual Photo Awards, Javier Arcenillas

Shoot The Frame, One Frame Winner - Javier Arcenillas

Inaugural awards celebrate portrait photography across One Frame and Photo Essay. Winners and finalists now live in the 2025 Gallery.

We launched our first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale. Congratulations to our winners, finalists and honourable mentions.”
— Tristan Hewat
GLOBAL, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoot The Frame has announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Annual Photo Awards, celebrating outstanding portrait photography across two categories, One Frame and Photo Essay.

The full results are now live in the 2025 Gallery:
https://shoottheframe.com/2025-gallery/

Founded in 2012, Shoot The Frame has built its reputation through monthly photography contests, and has now launched its first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale.

2025 winners and finalists

One Frame
Honouring the strength of a single photographic portrait.
Winner: Javier Arcenillas, Citizens of despair
Finalists: Hanna Wolf, Weaning Elowen; Ahmed El Hanjoul, This is my eye

Photo Essay
A curated series of up to 15 portraits that connect as a complete body of work.
Winner: Maciek Jasik, Bypassing The Rational
Finalists: Trevor Cole, Pastoral Peoples and Practices; Toby Binder, Divided Youth

Prize partners
The 2025 Annual Photo Awards are supported by prize partners including Fujifilm X | GFX, ViewSonic ColorPro, and Format, alongside additional partners listed on the prizes page:
https://shoottheframe.com/prizes/

Founder statement
“Shoot The Frame has run monthly contests since 2012, and this year we launched our first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale. The quality of portraits was outstanding, judging was a pleasure, and the prize package is a fitting celebration of the photographers. Congratulations to our winners, finalists, and honourable mentions, and thank you to our prize partners for backing the inaugural awards.”
Tristan Hewat, Founder, Shoot The Frame

Media assets and image usage
Press kit (release, fact sheet, high-resolution images, captions, and credits):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gdm4snl0yqei6qyyjma59/ACLQRaY8ZXeRBXQ3RXvQUko?rlkey=svov19o3tuceqwbgkqnmlz3st&st=1c6m1lj2&dl=0

Images in the press kit are approved for editorial use with credit required.

Content note
The winning Photo Essay (Bypassing The Rational by Maciek Jasik) contains some nudity. The press kit includes both blurred and unblurred versions, clearly labelled.

Links
Website: https://shoottheframe.com/
Full results: https://shoottheframe.com/2025-gallery/
Prizes: https://shoottheframe.com/prizes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shoottheframe/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shoottheframe

Media contact
Tristan Hewat
tristan@shoottheframe.com

Release date: 12 February 2026

Tristan Hewat
Shoot The Frame
tristan@shoottheframe.com
