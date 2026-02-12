Winners and Finalists Announced: 2025 Shoot The Frame Annual Photo Awards

Shoot The Frame, One Frame Winner - Javier Arcenillas

Inaugural awards celebrate portrait photography across One Frame and Photo Essay. Winners and finalists now live in the 2025 Gallery.

We launched our first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale. Congratulations to our winners, finalists and honourable mentions.” — Tristan Hewat

GLOBAL, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoot The Frame has announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Annual Photo Awards, celebrating outstanding portrait photography across two categories, One Frame and Photo Essay.The full results are now live in the 2025 Gallery Founded in 2012, Shoot The Frame has built its reputation through monthly photography contests, and has now launched its first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale.2025 winners and finalistsOne FrameHonouring the strength of a single photographic portrait.Winner: Javier Arcenillas, Citizens of despairFinalists: Hanna Wolf, Weaning Elowen; Ahmed El Hanjoul, This is my eyePhoto EssayA curated series of up to 15 portraits that connect as a complete body of work.Winner: Maciek Jasik, Bypassing The RationalFinalists: Trevor Cole, Pastoral Peoples and Practices; Toby Binder, Divided YouthPrize partnersThe 2025 Annual Photo Awards are supported by prize partners including Fujifilm X | GFX, ViewSonic ColorPro, and Format, alongside additional partners listed on the prizes page:Founder statement“Shoot The Frame has run monthly contests since 2012, and this year we launched our first Annual Photo Awards to recognise exceptional work at a bigger scale. The quality of portraits was outstanding, judging was a pleasure, and the prize package is a fitting celebration of the photographers. Congratulations to our winners, finalists, and honourable mentions, and thank you to our prize partners for backing the inaugural awards.”Tristan Hewat, Founder, Shoot The FrameMedia assets and image usage Press kit (release, fact sheet, high-resolution images, captions, and credits):Images in the press kit are approved for editorial use with credit required.Content noteThe winning Photo Essay (Bypassing The Rational by Maciek Jasik) contains some nudity. The press kit includes both blurred and unblurred versions, clearly labelled.LinksWebsite: https://shoottheframe.com/ Full results: https://shoottheframe.com/2025-gallery/ Prizes: https://shoottheframe.com/prizes/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shoottheframe/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shoottheframe Media contactTristan Hewattristan@shoottheframe.comRelease date: 12 February 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.