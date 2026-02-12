Utility Pipe Supply Streamlines Contractor Purchasing With Husky Tools

Utility Pipe Supply Logo

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Pipe Supply , a trusted provider of piping solutions for contractors and municipalities, today announced it has become an authorized distributor of Husky Tools products. The partnership enables the company to offer professional-grade hand tools, pipe tools, and equipment alongside its comprehensive pipe and fitting inventory, creating a one-stop solution for contractor supply needs.The distribution agreement allows Utility Pipe Supply to stock and sell Husky's extensive line of professional tools, including pipe wrenches, pipe cutters, threading equipment, measuring tools, and general hand tools widely used in plumbing, utility, and construction applications. Husky Tools, known for manufacturing durable equipment backed by lifetime warranties, has been a trusted name in the professional tool industry for decades."Adding Husky Tools to our product lineup was a natural progression for our business," said a company spokesperson. "Our customers were already asking us about tool availability when picking up pipe materials. Now they can get the Husky wrenches, cutters, and specialty tools they need without making an extra stop. It streamlines their workflow and makes us a more valuable partner on every project."The tool inventory includes heavy-duty pipe wrenches in sizes from 10 inches to 48 inches, tube cutters for copper and plastic pipe, basin wrenches, flaring tools, PEX installation tools, and general mechanic's tool sets. The company will also stock Husky's line of jobsite storage solutions, including tool bags, boxes, and mobile workstations designed for trade professionals. All Husky Tools products are covered by the manufacturer's lifetime warranty, providing long-term value for professional users. The team at Utility Pipe Supply will maintain inventory of the most commonly requested Husky Tools items, with additional products available through expedited ordering. The company plans to display tool samples at its facility, allowing contractors to evaluate options before purchase. Staff members have received product training to assist customers in selecting the appropriate tools for specific applications.The partnership takes effect immediately, with initial tool inventory now available for purchase. Contractors and trade professionals can visit the Utility Pipe Supply location to view products in person or contact the company for product availability and pricing information.For more information about Utility Pipe Supply, its complete product inventory including pipe materials and professional tools, visit https://utilitypipesupply.com/ About Utility Pipe Supply Utility Pipe Supply Inc is a leading distributor of pipe and piping solutions serving contractors, municipalities, industrial facilities, and commercial projects throughout the region. The company maintains an extensive inventory of pipe materials including PVC, HDPE, ductile iron, steel, copper, and fiberglass reinforced products, along with a comprehensive selection of fittings, valves, and accessories. Utility Pipe Supply specializes in providing technical expertise to help customers select the right materials for water distribution, sewer systems, drainage applications, industrial processing, and specialty installations.###Media ContactUtility Pipe SupplyAddress: 1004 Rail Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098Phone: (815) 337-8845Website: https://utilitypipesupply.com/

