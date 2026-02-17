Fasoo Expands AI-Powered Security Portfolio to Strengthen Its Data Security Platform

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data governance, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered data security portfolio to address the growing complexity of sensitive data protection in the AI era.

As organizations navigate increasingly diverse AI environments, many struggle to apply appropriate data security controls across evolving use cases and platforms. Fasoo’s AI-powered solutions, including AI-R DLP, AI-R Privacy, and AI-R Cataloger, help organizations implement context-aware, adaptive data loss prevention and continuous data protection across the entire data lifecycle.

“Effective AI transformation depends on setting clear goals and thorough planning, not merely adopting new technology,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “By establishing strong data governance foundations through AI-driven discovery, classification, and tagging, organizations gain the visibility required to enhance data loss prevention and data hygiene controls in AI environments, reducing risk while enabling secure AI adoption.”

Fasoo’s approach is built on several key AI-driven capabilities:

• Context-aware data detection & classification: Large language models (LLMs) trained on domain-specific data patterns identify sensitive data based on semantic meaning rather than relying solely on static rules.

• Comprehensive privacy compliance: Advanced AI models accurately detect and mask personal and sensitive information across unstructured data, including document and image files.

• Smart data governance: AI-powered automated data cataloging supports accurate classification, tagging, and lineage tracking to ensure consistency across security and analytics workflows.

This integrated framework helps organizations bridge the gap between data security, privacy compliance, and operational agility in an era of explosive data growth and AI adoption. Fasoo’s AI-powered model minimizes reliance on manual policy management, enabling continuous learning and refinement to adapt to new threats and use cases.

From protecting sensitive personal information and intellectual property to governing AI interaction with enterprise data, Fasoo’s solutions are designed to support organizations of all sizes and industries seeking to unlock AI benefits without compromising data security.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



