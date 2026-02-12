Hearing Set on Spinal Cord Injury Funding Boost

Advocates for Increasing Research for Spinal Cord Injury host a Congressional Briefing and Will Meet with 60 Congressional Offices February 17.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for increasing government funding of spinal cord injury research convene on Capitol Hill February 17, hosting a Congressional Briefing and bringing over 100 people from across the country to attend scheduled meetings with 60 Representatives.

The effort is led by Unite 2 Fight Paralysis (U2FP), a nonprofit organization that advocates for people living with spinal cord injury.

“The intent of the Congressional Briefing is to offer objective insight and data to inform public policy decisions regarding SCI research investment,” said Jason Stoffer, Advocacy Director for U2FP.

Said Stofffer, “Our goal is to foster a strategic national program to speed development of therapies for SCI. This requires more investment but also better coordination between all stakeholders, including policy makers, funders, insurers, scientists, and the community of people living with SCI.”

The Briefing will address the basics of SCI and its clinical complications, the current state of SCI research, the broader funding landscape, the federally funded and Congressionally directed Spinal Cord Injury Research Program (SCIRP) as a model for success, and policy opportunities to reduce the economic burden of SCI and to support the SCI citizenry.

Invitations have been extended to all Congressional members who have oversight on NIH, FDA and the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP).

The Briefing is sponsored by Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Montana) and will include SCI researchers Murray Blackmore, Ph.D., Marquette University, and Jennifer Dulin, Ph.D., Texas A&M. Retired Air Force neurosurgeon Randall McCafferty, M.D., will also participate. Stoffer and U2FP Executive Director Matthew Rodreick will also be on the panel.

