Relevant Health Launches Relevant Health Pay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relevant Health Pay, a specialized payment processing solution provider focused exclusively on health and wellness businesses, offers continued expansion of its merchant services for high-growth, high-scrutiny industries, including CBD brands, nutraceutical companies, gyms, med spas, rehab centers, chiropractors, telehealth providers, TRT and HRT clinics, dermatology practices, medical weight centers, and plastic surgeons.

While many traditional payment processors serve a broad range of industries, Relevant Health Pay has taken a different approach: specializing deeply in one.

“Our focus is on longevity,” said Tyler DeWitt, CEO of Relevant Health Pay. “We’re not trying to be everything to everyone. We work specifically with health and wellness brands because we understand how banks evaluate these businesses as they scale.”

Built for High-Risk and High-Growth Categories

Businesses in the health and wellness sector are frequently categorized as “high-risk” by mainstream processors. CBD companies, supplement brands, subscription-based fitness programs, telehealth platforms, and hormone therapy clinics often experience account freezes or shutdowns once transaction volume increases or chargebacks rise.

Many of Relevant Health Pay’s clients come after being shut down by platforms such as Square, Stripe, or PayPal.

“These are strong, compliant businesses,” DeWitt said. “They’re growing, doing real revenue, serving real patients or customers, and then their processing disappears overnight. That kind of disruption can wipe out months of recurring revenue. We exist to prevent that.”

A Multi-Bank Strategy for Stability

Unlike providers that rely on one or two banking relationships, Relevant Health Pay works with multiple banks that already understand regulated, high-risk categories. Accounts are intentionally placed based on each merchant’s billing model, transaction volume, marketing structure, and long-term growth plans.

“No single bank works for every business,” DeWitt explained. “A telehealth provider has different risk markers than a CBD brand or a subscription-based supplement company. Our job is to match the merchant with the right institution from the beginning and diversify when necessary.”

This multi-bank approach reduces single-point risk and helps merchants avoid the reactive shutdowns common in aggregator models.

A Consultative, Hands-On Model

Relevant Health Pay takes a consultative approach with every merchant. Rather than simply onboarding accounts, the team works closely with brands to structure billing flows, manage chargeback exposure, review documentation, and proactively monitor performance as volume grows.

“We don't just open accounts and disappear,” DeWitt said. “We stay involved. When something changes, our merchants don't get routed back into a ticket queue. They talk to someone who understands their account, their bank, and their industry.”

This ongoing involvement is especially critical in industries like rehab centers, med spas, chiropractors, gyms, and hormone therapy clinics, where recurring billing for higher-ticket services and outcome-driven transactions can trigger additional scrutiny.

Built by an Industry Insider with a Lifelong Commitment to Health and Fitness

Relevant Health Pay’s commitment to the space is personal. DeWitt is a lifelong health and fitness devotee who trains at the original Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles, widely known as the “Mecca” of bodybuilding and the birthplace of modern fitness and bodybuilding culture.

“That environment shaped how I think about discipline, performance, and long-term results,” DeWitt said. “Health and wellness isn't just a vertical for us. It’s a community. A lot of people in this industry know each other. We don’t see our merchants as just accounts. We see them as part of the same ecosystem.”

He added, “We’re very selective about the banks and processors we work with. Our merchants trust us with their revenue. That’s not something we take lightly.”

A Focus on Longevity

As regulatory scrutiny increases across health-related industries, Relevant Health Pay’s message is clear: growth without stability is a liability.

By working exclusively with health and wellness brands, maintaining multiple banking relationships, and taking a proactive, consultative approach, the company aims to provide something many merchants haven't experienced before: long-lasting payment processing.

“For us, success isn't about fast approvals,” DeWitt said. “It’s accounts that stay standing as our merchants grow.”

For more information, visit https://relevanthealthpay.com/

