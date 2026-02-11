Black Badger Software Solutions Launches Practical AI Training for Business Owners

Black Badger Logo Black Badger Training Platform - Learn AI Development for non-technical users

New platform helps non-technical founders and teams implement AI inside real business workflows without hiring developers.

There is a big difference between playing with AI tools and building systems that actually help your team. We focus on the second one.” — David Verneuille - Founder

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Badger Software Solutions has officially launched a new AI training platform built specifically for business owners and operational teams who want to use artificial intelligence in a practical, controlled way.AI is everywhere right now. Business owners are testing chat tools, automation apps, and AI features inside their existing software. Some are seeing small wins. Many are just creating more complexity.The real problem is not access to AI. It is the lack of a clear plan.Most non-technical leaders are asking the same questions. Where does AI actually belong in my business? What should I automate and what should I not? How do I make sure it does not create mistakes, compliance issues, or confusion for my team?The new training platform from Black Badger is designed to answer those questions in plain language.“Right now a lot of business owners are experimenting with AI without structure,” said David Verneuille, Founder of Black Badger Software Solutions. “They know it is important, but they do not have a clear roadmap. We built this to help them use AI in a way that actually saves time and improves operations instead of creating more noise.”The platform focuses on implementation, not theory. It does not teach coding. It does not require a technical background. Instead, it walks leaders through how to think about AI as part of their business systems.Participants learn how to identify areas where AI can reduce repetitive work such as reporting, internal documentation, task routing, data cleanup, and customer intake processes. The program also teaches how to set boundaries so AI supports staff rather than replaces decision making.One major theme throughout the training is control.Many businesses try AI tools in isolation. A team member uses one tool for writing. Another uses a different tool for research. Someone else automates a spreadsheet. Over time, the organization ends up with scattered experiments and no consistency.The training platform teaches business owners how to design simple internal frameworks so AI connects to their existing project management systems, customer relationship management software, and internal workflows in a coordinated way.Another focus of the program is risk reduction.AI can produce impressive results, but it can also produce inaccurate or inconsistent outputs if used carelessly. The course emphasizes how to build review checkpoints, define clear use cases, and measure performance so AI remains a controlled business asset.“We are not telling people to automate everything,” Verneuille said. “We are teaching them how to decide what should be automated and what should stay human. That decision is where most of the value actually lives.”The training is structured around practical exercises. Business owners map their current workflows, identify bottlenecks, and design small pilot implementations. Instead of attempting massive transformations, participants are encouraged to test focused improvements that create measurable wins.The platform also addresses one of the biggest concerns non-technical leaders have: feeling behind.Many founders worry they are late to the AI shift. The training reframes the issue. Businesses do not need to be early adopters of every new tool. They need a stable internal system that can adapt as technology evolves.Black Badger Software Solutions has worked with companies across industries to improve project management, CRM usage, and operational systems. Through that experience, the company saw a pattern. Businesses were eager to leverage AI but lacked a clear, structured way to integrate it into daily operations.The launch of this new platform expands the company’s mission of helping organizations build stronger internal systems that support growth.The program is open to founders, managers, operations leaders, and team members responsible for workflow efficiency. It is particularly suited for small and mid-sized businesses that want to move beyond experimentation and into structured AI implementation.Enrollment is now open.Business owners interested in structured AI training for business owners can learn more on our website.ABOUT BLACK BADGER SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSBlack Badger Software Solutions is a software consulting and development firm based in Clearwater, Florida. The company works with growing businesses to improve how they manage projects, customers, reporting, and internal operations. Its approach focuses on building clear systems first and then applying technology in a way that fits the business rather than forcing change for the sake of software.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.