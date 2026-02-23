Stoneridge Expands Support and Cloud Migration Guidance for Dynamics GP Users

Planning your Dynamics GP journey? Let Stoneridge Software resources help you optimize your current environment and plan for the future.

Strengthening education, services, and transition planning for the GP community

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stoneridge Software, a Microsoft solutions partner focused on business applications and cloud technologies, is strengthening its commitment to the Microsoft Dynamics GP community with expanded support, education, and transition planning services as Microsoft’s end-of-support for Dynamics GP approaches in 2029.

Stoneridge has deep experience working with organizations running Dynamics GP and needing ongoing support, licensing guidance, or a trusted partner to plan a future move to Dynamics 365 and the cloud. As part of this continued focus, Stoneridge has welcomed Dynamics GP clients from other Microsoft partners who are no longer providing services for Dynamics GP.

For many organizations, Dynamics GP remains a reliable and essential part of daily operations. At the same time, leaders are evaluating how and when to modernize. Stoneridge helps clients optimize their current GP environment while building a practical, right-timed path to the cloud.

Dynamics GP client services from Stoneridge include application support, licensing optimization, cloud readiness assessments, and migration planning to Dynamics 365 Business Central or Finance.

“Dynamics GP software has supported organizations for years, and it continues to play an important role today,” said Eric Newell, CEO of Stoneridge Software. “Our role is to meet clients where they are — whether that’s strengthening their current Dynamics GP environment or helping them plan a practical transition to Dynamics 365 and the cloud. We’re focused on being a long-term partner they can rely on for guidance, support, and a clear path forward.”

To support clients and the broader GP community, Stoneridge offers a range of complimentary and advisory resources, including application support, licensing guidance, and cloud readiness planning:

Dynamics GP Migration Assessment - A practical review of your GP environment, integrations, and business priorities, paired with cloud options, expert licensing guidance, and a customized roadmap for your next steps.

Upcoming GP Events:

o February 26 - The State of GP: What Users Should Be Thinking About Right Now webinar - Key topics and decisions GP customers should have on their radar in 2026.

o April 22 - Stoneridge Connect: GP to Cloud Summit – a one-day virtual event – Designed to help Dynamics GP users understand their options, evaluate cloud pathways, and build a confident transition plan, with practical guidance on Dynamics 365, Azure, Microsoft 365, and emerging tools like Copilot.

Organizations looking for Dynamics GP support, migration guidance, or licensing assistance can connect with the Stoneridge team to discuss their environment and goals.

About Stoneridge Software

Founded in 2012, Stoneridge Software is a Microsoft Inner Circle Partner with offices in Fargo, ND, Minneapolis, MN and Winnipeg, MB. Stoneridge Software represents the entire suite of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions, Copilot, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365, with focused verticals in Agriculture, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Professional Services. There’s no one better at ERP + CRM integrations and providing an upgrade path for Dynamics AX, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics GP, and Dynamics CRM and assisting businesses with practical AI strategy. The experienced Stoneridge team accomplishes successful projects through brainpower, grit, and a proven process for implementation. Guidance and support are provided for our client community throughout implementation and beyond. We help clients win through intentional leadership, thoughtful teaching, and eye-opening possibilities.

Preparing for GP End of Support - Insights from Microsoft: Backstage Pass with Stoneridge CEO Eric Newell

