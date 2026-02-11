CIFAL Lebanon published its 2025 Annual Report

09 February 2026, Beirut, Lebanon - The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) in Lebanon has published its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a year of consolidated growth, expanded global reach and strengthened impact in capacity-building, dialogue and sustainable development.

Throughout 2025, CIFAL Lebanon continued to reinforce its role as a regional and international platform for learning, exchange and multi-stakeholder collaboration under the CIFAL Global Network of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). The report documents the Centre’s progress in advancing institutional capacity, professional skills and policy dialogue across key development sectors.

In his Director’s Report, Mr James M. Donovan emphasises that 2025 marked a period of increased institutional maturity for CIFAL Lebanon, with a focus on quality, coherence and strategic alignment. Activities addressed recurring thematic priorities, including governance, emergency preparedness and resilience, monitoring and evaluation (MEAL), healthcare sustainability and ESG integration, and professional and digital skills development, all aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

A key milestone in 2025 was the expansion of workshop-based and partner-delivered academic learning, including CIFAL Lebanon’s first in-person workshop and collaborative programmes with academic institutions such as the American University of Science and Technology (AUST) and CIS College. The Centre also continued to strengthen dialogue and public engagement through eight non-learning events, reaching over 520 participants across diverse sectors.

The report further highlights its extensive partnership network, spanning academia, civil society, the public sector and international organisations. Active engagement within the CIFAL Global Network and the UNITAR ecosystem enabled cross-regional collaboration and knowledge exchange, reinforcing its role as a convening hub for sustainable development dialogue.

Looking ahead to 2026, CIFAL Lebanon outlines plans to deepen structured certification pathways, expand its Virtual School and enhance digital learning infrastructure to improve accessibility, scalability and impact. The Centre also aims to further align its programmes with national and regional sustainability, governance and digital transformation priorities.