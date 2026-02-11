From Human Rights Knowledge to Action

Participant feedback collected throughout the programme suggests that it was well positioned to meet participant needs, effectively addressing knowledge gaps while maintaining a strong connection to real-world professional contexts. Across all modules, 87 per cent of participants reported that the content presented was new to them, and 80 per cent indicated that it was relevant to their job. Thereby creating a strong foundation for meaningful learning.

This became evident in the follow-up survey conducted several months after programme completion, which invited participants to reflect on how the experience had influenced their competencies and professional practice. Respondents described a substantive shift in their knowledge and skills. While most initially rated their knowledge, skills and competencies as low to fair before the programme, the majority reported the highest level of self-assessed competence after completion.

Figure 2 illustrates that the proportion of respondents who rated their knowledge, skills and competencies as “very good” increased substantially for each learning objective (LO), reflecting strengthened confidence and perceived mastery.

The large majority, 79 per cent, reported having applied learning from at least one module in their workplace. Respectively 67 per cent and 78 per cent, indicated doing so often or frequently and either fully or very confidently. Male respondents reported slightly higher application rates across several modules, whereas female participants demonstrated more consistent application overall.

All attributed the application of Human Rights knowledge and skills to the programme, although to differing degrees. However, transfer of competencies developed through the Training of Trainers component proved more challenging with approximately half of respondents reporting having used these skills in practice.

Respondents also reflected on the conditions that influenced their ability to apply learning. On the one hand, high levels of confidence, the applicability of knowledge and skills to participants’ contexts, and support from colleagues emerged as key enabling factors. The previously discussed findings suggest that the programme effectively fostered these conditions, as participants reported high levels of confidence and the content as relevant to their jobs (See Figure 3). On the other, time constraints, limited opportunities, varying levels of supervisory support and limited resources emerged as main challenges (See Figure 4). These findings underscore that while individual capacity was strengthened, the translation of learning into sustained practice also depends on institutional conditions.

This is further reflected in the near even split among respondents who reported having observed tangible improvements in performance or results following the application of newly acquired knowledge and skills.

The stories that follow offer a closer look at how participants engaged with these realities. The experiences of Dr. Haya Zedan, Mr. Alanazi, and Ms. Alasiri illustrate how learning was applied, and carried forward across different professional environments.