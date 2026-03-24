AIM Reports Growing Preference for Custom Blinds Over Big-Box Alternatives in Colorado

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ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM, a locally owned Colorado window treatment and lighting control company, reports a growing number of homeowners choosing made-to-order custom blinds over mass-produced alternatives from big-box retailers. Homeowners frequently cite poor fit, limited material options, and short product lifespans as their reasons for making the switch.The Problem with Off-the-Shelf BlindsStandard off-the-shelf blinds are manufactured in predetermined sizes, which often leaves homeowners with gaps, uneven coverage, or the need to cut products down manually. At Colorado's altitude, UV exposure accelerates wear on lower-quality materials, and homeowners find themselves replacing off-the-shelf blinds every few years. Custom blinds are built to exact laser measurements and constructed from high-end and durable materials designed for longevity.Material Options for Every RoomAIM offers custom blinds in three material categories: natural wood, faux wood, and metal. Natural wood blinds provide a warm, organic aesthetic and are available in a range of stains and finishes. Faux wood blinds deliver a similar appearance with added moisture resistance, making them suitable for kitchens and bathrooms. Metal blinds offer a sleek, contemporary look with lightweight durability. All options are available in both horizontal and vertical configurations, with motorized operation through PowerViewautomation for hard-to-reach or oversized windows."The most common thing we hear from homeowners replacing big-box blinds is that they expected them to last longer," said Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM. "Custom blinds fit the window exactly as intended and are built to hold up over time. When homeowners see and feel the difference in their own home, the choice becomes clear."See the Difference in Your Own HomeAIM brings the full product selection directly to the homeowner during a free in-home consultation. Homeowners can compare materials, colors, and operating systems side by side in their own lighting and against their own decor. This eliminates the guesswork that comes with an in-store purchase under artificial lighting. AIM's in-house Hunter Douglas-certified installation team completes every project directly, ensuring each blind is mounted, tested, and operating correctly.AIM serves homeowners throughout Colorado, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs and everywhere in between, and holds an A+ BBB rating with more than 300 five-star Google reviews.To schedule a free in-home consultation or learn more, visit www.aimyourhome.com or call the number below.

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