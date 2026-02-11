Solar Customer Wins Battle Against Homeowners Association

Missouri Supreme Court ruling that enforces Missouri’s solar law and confirms that homeowners associations cannot block residential solar installations.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Solar welcomes the Missouri Supreme Court ruling in Colleen Eikmeier, et al v. Granite Springs Homeowners Association that enforces Missouri’s solar law and confirms that homeowners associations cannot block residential solar installations.This decision reinforces the solar rights law passed as Senate Bill 820 in the 2022 Missouri General Assembly, authored by then-State Senator Eric Burlison, and signed into law in 2022. The law took effect on January 1, 2023 and ensures that deed restrictions or HOA covenants cannot prohibit or limit the installation of solar panels on residential property.Sun Solar Founder and CEO Caleb Arthur said this decision strengthens property rights and makes solar more accessible to Missouri families. “This is a win for homeowners who want to take control of their energy costs and invest in clean energy,” Arthur said.The ruling removes uncertainty for homeowners navigating HOA restrictions and clarifies that state law protects the right to install solar regardless of when an HOA was formed.Sun Solar remains committed to helping Missouri homeowners go solar with confidence, delivering high-quality solar systems that improve energy affordability and home value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.