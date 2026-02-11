Orlando Magic and Publix Team Up for a Winning Recipe

STUFF joins the Orlando Magic to announce a multiyear collaboration with Publix In celebration of the Magic and Publix announcement, STUFF distributes Publix items to fans before a Magic home game.

Two hometown brands unite to serve fans and the community

Publix shares the Magic's commitment to excellence and exceptional service and is a longstanding pillar of the Central Florida community.” — Orlando Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic announced today a multiyear collaboration with Publix, making them the Official Supermarket of the Orlando Magic. This marks the first time Publix has become the official supermarket of an NBA franchise. Following Publix and the Magic’s longstanding philosophies, the collaboration will focus on the people in the community and at the games through fan activations, contests and support of youth camps.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to welcome Publix to our partnership family,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “Publix shares our commitment to excellence and exceptional service and is a longstanding pillar of the Central Florida community. We’re excited about what this collaboration will bring to the local community—creating magic for fans both inside and outside the arena.”

The alliance will feature Kia Center activations including interactive promotions during games. Publix will also serve as the supporting partner of Magic youth basketball camps. Other elements include entitlement partner of the Magic’s Fan Fest, signage around the arena and social campaigns. Additionally, Publix-branded food items will be featured inside Kia Center and around Fan Fest.

“Publix is proud to become the Official Supermarket of the Orlando Magic and team up with an organization that shares our commitment to serving Central Florida,” said Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring. “We look forward to collaborating with the Magic on ways we can connect with fans and do good, together, in our community.”

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,432 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning eight division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $31 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 36 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.