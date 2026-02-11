Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Illegal Reentry

Javier Luis Arias-Zamudio, aka Jose Luis Cordova, 34, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally reentering the United States after he was previously deported.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.