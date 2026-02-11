Faulty Towers The Dining Experience Brings Immersive Comedy to Denver

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

Denver get ready for a night where dinner service goes spectacularly wrong.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faulty Towers The Dining Experience the globally celebrated immersive comedy inspired by the iconic BBC television series lands in Denver this spring for a strictly limited engagement.Presented by Starvox Entertainment the show places guests right inside the action as Basil Sybil and Manuel serve a three course meal alongside two hours of fast paced improvisation physical comedy and glorious chaos. No two performances are ever the same and audience participation is very much part of the fun.Opening May 26, 2026 at the Embassy Suites Hotel downtown, Denver welcomes this highly anticipated production for a limited run. Tickets are on sale now!Presented by Starvox Entertainment, this is no ordinary dinner out. Guests are seated in the middle of the action as the iconic trio serves up a three-course meal with a side of mayhem. Expect the unexpected – from flying bread rolls to missing table reservations – as service goes delightfully sideways in true Faulty style.First created in Brisbane in 1997 Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has become a worldwide phenomenon touring to more than 43 countries welcoming over one million guests and enjoying a long running residency in London’s West End. Critics have hailed it as immersive theatre at its most entertaining with laughter from the first course to the last.Perfect for theatre lovers comedy fans and anyone looking for a truly memorable night out this award winning experience continues to delight audiences around the world.Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh and Andrew Foreman, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to the BBC’s classic TV comedy. A 5-star critically acclaimed production, the show is a world-renowned immersive phenomenon that has been smashing records and collecting accolades since the very first performance at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997. The unmissable production has been touring globally across 43 countries and has welcomed well over 1 million guests. 2023 marked the celebration of 15 years touring Europe, and in 2024 the show celebrated 27 years of touring worldwide while also entering its 12th year of its highly successful West End residency in London.DENVER CO – Opens May 26, 2026Embassy Suites Hotel1420 Stout Street Denver COTickets start at $159.99 plus tax, including a full three-course meal and interactive theatre experience. Seating is limited, and tickets vanish faster than Manuel can say “¿Qué?”.For more information or to purchase tickets please visit: www.faultytowers.ca - 30 –For all enquiries, interviews and further information contact:Victoria Lord PRE - victoria@vlpr.comP - 647.519.8577ABOUT Starvox EntertainmentStarvox Entertainment has been producing and delivering exciting and ground breaking shows and live entertainment experiences throughout North America and globally since 2003. Founded in Toronto by Corey Ross, Starvox Entertainment has ranked in Profit Magazine’s Fastest Growing Canadian Companies for five years in a row. Starvox produces, manages, represents, and promotes crossover performing arts shows and exhibitions that tour Canada, the United States, and internationally.Mr. Ross has produced multiple theatrical shows and exhibits in the United States, including the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter and Champions of Magic, and is a producer of the world renowned blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit.In Las Vegas, Mr. Ross produces two shows for Caesars Entertainment, Wow and Rouge. In the world of art exhibitions, Mr. Ross produces Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Disney Animation, and more.For more information please visit, www.starvoxent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.