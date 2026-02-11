Jenacie AI Launches an Automated Trading Platform for Global Traders

Jenacie AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenacie AI, a fintech company focused on system-level trading automation, today announced the launch of its automated trading platform designed to support professional and advanced market participants seeking disciplined, scalable, and production-grade execution workflows.

The Jenacie AI platform provides an integrated environment for systematic trading, enabling users to design, test, deploy, and manage automated strategies within a single, unified system. Rather than offering trading signals or discretionary recommendations, the platform emphasizes execution automation, embedded risk controls, and operational consistency across market conditions.

“As markets become faster and more complex, the problem isn’t access to information—it’s execution discipline,” said Calvin Fu, Founder and CEO of Jenacie AI. “Jenacie AI replaces manual trading workflows with systems that enforce consistency and risk control by design.”

A System-Layer Approach to Trading Automation

Jenacie AI is architected as a system-layer platform supporting the full lifecycle of systematic trading, including:

-Market data ingestion

-Backtesting and forward testing workflows

-Strategy configuration and optimization

-Integrated risk management frameworks

-Automated execution within users’ own brokerage accounts

The platform supports multiple asset classes, including futures, equities, foreign exchange, and digital assets, subject to broker and venue availability.

Users connect the platform directly to supported brokers and trading platforms, with execution occurring entirely within their own accounts. Jenacie AI does not take custody of client funds, manage capital, or provide advisory services.

Professional Deployment and Execution Standards

The platform incorporates configurable system-level risk controls, including position sizing logic, exposure limits, session constraints, and automated safety mechanisms designed to reduce operational and behavioral risk. Where supported by infrastructure, the system can ingest Level II (depth-of-book) market data and is designed with low-latency execution principles in mind.

Jenacie AI’s technology has been developed and evaluated across multiple market environments, with internal validation processes focused on execution quality, robustness, and operational stability rather than short-term outcomes.

Broker Integrations and Ecosystem Connectivity

Jenacie AI integrates with a range of established trading platforms and brokers, including NinjaTrader, Interactive Brokers, Tradovate, Coinbase, TD Ameritrade, cTrader, and other API-enabled brokerage environments. These integrations are designed to support production-grade deployment while maintaining consistent system behavior across venues.

For qualified users, the platform may be used alongside third-party proprietary trading firm programs, subject to each firm’s independent evaluation criteria and risk rules. Jenacie AI does not provide capital, manage evaluations, or maintain affiliation with any specific capital provider.

Designed for Futures Traders and Prop Firm Participants

Jenacie AI is commonly used by futures traders seeking algorithmic trading software and by proprietary trading firm participants who require rule-based execution, strict risk controls, and operational consistency.

The platform is compatible with the trading rules and evaluation structures typically used by major proprietary trading firms, including Apex Trader Funding, Topstep, and other futures-focused prop firms. Users trade within their own brokerage environments and remain solely responsible for compliance with all external program requirements.

This design enables traders focused on Nasdaq (NQ) futures, other CME futures products, and systematic futures strategies to deploy automation while maintaining control over execution and risk parameters.

Built for Long-Term Scalability

Jenacie AI operates on a SaaS-based business model, generating revenue through software licensing and platform access rather than participation in client trading results. This structure supports predictable, non-PnL-dependent growth and long-term alignment with users and partners.

“Most products are built around recommendations or outcomes. We don’t give advice—we design systems,” Fu added. “Our work is to keep refining a stable, disciplined automation layer that holds up as markets evolve.”

About Jenacie AI

Jenacie AI is a fintech company developing automated trading systems and execution automation software for global markets. Jenacie AI operates strictly as a technology provider and does not manage client capital or offer investment advice. Jenacie AI’s mission is to deliver software tools that support trading automation as the industry continues to evolve toward artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit www.jenacie.com

Contact:

Company: Jenacie AI

Media & Partnerships: info@jenacie.com

Investor Relations: https://www.jenacie.com/team

