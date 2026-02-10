Philippines launches safeguard investigation on ceramic tiles

In the notification, the Philippines indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4. Provide a point of contact for the investigation and identify the preferred means for corresponding:

The point of contact would be available to respond to enquiries relating to the procedures applicable to the investigation.

Bureau of Import Services (BIS)Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)7th Floor, Filinvest Building387 Senator Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati Cityor thru electronic submission to [email protected]

5. Provide the deadlines and procedures for importers, exporters and other interested parties to present evidence and their views, including: (i) deadlines and procedures for Members and exporters to identify themselves as interested parties, if so required, to participate in the investigation and (ii) the date of an intended public hearing as provided for in Article 3.1. [..]

Five (5) days from the date of publication of the notice."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/PHL/23.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.