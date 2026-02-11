SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MWC 2026 Hengtong | Preview: Innovative Practices from Cutting-edge Optical Fiber Technologies to Intelligent Computing Networks

As a bellwether in the global communications industry, the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) will be grandly held in Barcelona from March 2nd to 5th. Hengtong will deeply participate in this industry summit, showcasing Hengtong's next-generation cutting-edge optical fibers: Air-core anti-resonant optical fibers, Ultra-low loss multi-core optical fibers, as well as a series of solutions such as FTTH/FTTR, Data centers, Industrial optical communications, In-line optical fiber monitoring, and Marine communications.

During the exhibition, multiple major new product launches and technical presentations will also be held. We sincerely invite global partners and industry colleagues to visit the Hengtong booth for exchanges and interactions.

Entering the Era of Artificial Intelligence

Technological development will continue to inject vitality into the communications industry

Innovative practices from cutting-edge optical fiber technologies to intelligent computing networks

MWC 2026 is just around the corner

Hengtong looks forward to meeting you in Barcelona

Join us at this premier industry gathering. – see you there!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.