SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MWC 2026 Hengtong | Preview: Innovative Practices from Cutting-edge Optical Fiber Technologies to Intelligent Computing Networks

As a bellwether in the global communications industry, the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) will be grandly held in Barcelona from March 2nd to 5th. Hengtong will deeply participate in this industry summit, showcasing Hengtong's next-generation cutting-edge optical fibers: Air-core anti-resonant optical fibers, Ultra-low loss multi-core optical fibers, as well as a series of solutions such as FTTH/FTTR, Data centers, Industrial optical communications, In-line optical fiber monitoring, and Marine communications.

During the exhibition, multiple major new product launches and technical presentations will also be held. We sincerely invite global partners and industry colleagues to visit the Hengtong booth for exchanges and interactions.

Entering the Era of Artificial Intelligence
Technological development will continue to inject vitality into the communications industry
Innovative practices from cutting-edge optical fiber technologies to intelligent computing networks

MWC 2026 is just around the corner
Hengtong looks forward to meeting you in Barcelona
Join us at this premier industry gathering. – see you there!

