Remo Software just launched Remo Uncover a Simplified Forensics and Evidence Collection Tool

Remo Uncover Remo Uncover - Simplified Forensics Tool Remo Uncover - Simple Forensics Tool

Quickly get to depth of things with Easy Evidence Collection. Remo Software latest release - Remo Uncover is a simple forensics tool for Microsoft Windows.

Digital data can make or break investigations. The evidence on PC is buried across multiple logs & system traces. Remo Uncover is a basic forensics tool which makes this raw data easy to understand.” — Omer Faiyaz - CEO @ Remo Software

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remo Software today announced the launch of Remo Uncover. A simple computer forensics tool that enables anyone to reveal how their laptop or PC was used over a given period. Remo Uncover streamlines any probe for suspicious activity by collecting and organizing key system and user activity traces into organized action logs, helping users reduce time spent digging through raw data logs and focus on piecing the puzzle.Get To The Bottom Of Things Quicker with Simplified Evidence CollectionEvery investigation begins with scattered clues and traces—login anomalies, USB usage, suspicious file activity, and unexplained configuration changes.Remo Uncover takes care of all the grunt work by collecting and organizing logs of key activities that could help you confirm your suspicions.● Run targeted forensic scans: Collect high-value evidence from common Windows data sources such as event logs, system timelines, device history, and user activity traces.● Organize findings into clear categories: Present results in a structured format that helps users pick up trails that point towards the truth.● Reduce manual effort and errors: Minimize time spent scrounging for a scent. Devote your attention to connecting the dots!Investigation- Ready Insights for Common Forensic Use CasesRemo Uncover is built to support everyday investigative scenarios. Every suspicion requires speed, clarity, and defensible reporting matter. The tool helps users reveal and validate traces such as:● Device activity (e.g., USB insertions, external storage usage, connected device history)● User activity (e.g., logins/logouts, failed attempts, account usage patterns)● System behavior (e.g., key event log patterns, timeline-based activity, persistence indicators)● Network and configuration signals (e.g., adapters, changes, activity traces relevant to endpoint posture)By turning fragmented breadcrumbs into organized reports, Remo Uncover helps users reveal hidden agendas and document suspicious activity more consistently.Key Benefits of Remo Uncover● Skip Manual Clue Hunting: Quickly surface hidden activity indicators without deep manual digging.● Clarity over raw logs: Convert diverse Windows activity into a structured, review-friendly format.● Birds-eye view of all documented activity: Generate structured reports that confirm a hunch or probe into grey areas.● Reduced operational overhead: Improve investigation speed while minimizing the need for specialized forensic tools.About Remo SoftwareRemo Software, established in 2011, is a provider of data recovery, data management, and endpoint utility solutions. With customers spanning over 100+ countries and a portfolio of software applications across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms, Remo Software is known for building user-friendly tools that simplify complex technical workflows.Remo Uncover is available now for Microsoft Windows Users, Android version will be launched soon . To learn more or download a free trial, please visit Remo Software’s website.

Remo Uncover - Computer Forensics Simplified

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.