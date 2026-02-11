Utah Mold Pros Earns Prestigious CIE Certification, Elevating Indoor Environmental Standards Across Utah

Earning the CIE reinforces our commitment to delivering science-based, unbiased indoor environmental assessments so homeowners and real estate professionals can make confident, informed decisions.” — Devon Kennedy, Founder of Utah Mold Pros

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Mold Pros today announced that its founder, Devon Kennedy, has earned the Council-certified Indoor Environmentalist (CIE) designation from the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC), a board-awarded credential recognizing advanced knowledge and verified field experience in indoor environmental investigation and consulting.

The CIE is one of the industry’s most respected credentials, requiring candidates to pass a rigorous examination based on authoritative scientific texts and submit documented field experience for peer review. Kennedy earned unanimous approval from the certification board.

Council-certified professionals must remain active in the field and complete ongoing professional development to maintain the designation, ensuring clients receive services aligned with current industry standards.

Kennedy is now listed in the global ACAC certificant database, an up-to-date directory of experienced indoor environmental professionals searchable by name, company, or location.

The CIE program is accredited by the Council of Engineering and Scientific Specialty Boards (CESB), underscoring its credibility within the environmental certification landscape.

About Utah Mold Pros

Utah Mold Pros provides professional mold inspections and indoor air quality assessments across Utah. The company specializes in non-invasive, science-based evaluations designed to support homeowners, property managers, and real estate professionals in making informed decisions about their indoor environments.

