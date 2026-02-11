Overwatch Mission Critical Secures Private Debt Capital from Everside Capital Partners

Overwatch Mission Critical, powering the workforce behind America's digital and AI economy. Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical , a veteran-owned and led company developing the skilled workforce and infrastructure powering America’s digital and AI economy, today announced a strategic financing partnership with Everside Capital Partners , a New York–based credit and equity firm that provides capital to both private investment funds and directly to growing businesses. Overwatch plays a pivotal role in the data center ecosystem, providing specialized labor, construction services, and power solutions that accelerate campus delivery and strengthen the nation’s critical technology backbone. The debt investment also includes participation from Argentum, who led a growth equity investment in Overwatch in November 2025.“We're excited to partner with Everside Capital Partners, whose forward-thinking approach has provided the flexible private debt capital we need to accelerate our mission of building the skilled workforce and infrastructure powering America's AI and digital economy. In an industry moving at breakneck speed, Everside's willingness to craft tailored debt solutions that fit the unique realities of high-growth, veteran-led businesses like ours has been a game-changer, standing in stark contrast to rigid traditional financing” said Kirk Offel, Co-Founder and CEO of Overwatch.“Overwatch is addressing one of the most critical bottlenecks in America's digital infrastructure buildout - the severe shortage of skilled labor needed to deliver data centers at the pace and scale the market demands,” said Nate Kirk, Managing Partner at Everside Capital Partners. “Kirk and his team have built an exceptional business model that combines workforce development, specialized services, and operational excellence to meet the mission-critical needs of the industry's leading players. We're proud to support Overwatch's continued growth with flexible capital solutions designed for their unique business profile.”Through its workforce solutions, construction, and training divisions along with Patriot Power Services, its load bank rental and fleet management company, Overwatch develops and deploys skilled labor at scale to meet the growing demands of the data center industry. Overwatch’s broader mission is to expand the national talent pipeline by training and integrating new entrants into the data center workforce. This approach accelerates campus delivery, drives job creation, and strengthens America’s infrastructure, competitiveness, and technological self-reliance.The Everside investment accelerates Overwatch Mission Critical's expansion into high-growth infrastructure markets, enhances automation and operational excellence across its end-to-end delivery platform, and fuels the rapid scaling of its innovative, first-of-its-kind BuildNow training bootcamp. It also provides capital for strategic acquisitions to amplify organic growth and solidify Overwatch's position as the go-to, trusted partner for hyperscale, enterprise, and government clients building America's digital backbone.In the face of a nationwide skilled-labor shortage projected in the hundreds of thousands, particularly acute in data center construction, commissioning, and operations, Overwatch’s integrated deploy-deliver-operate model delivers fast, reliable, and fully accountable scaling of mission-critical digital infrastructure. By combining veteran-led expertise, specialized training, and seamless lifecycle services, Overwatch addresses the talent crunch head-on while powering the AI and fifth industrial revolution.About Overwatch Mission CriticalHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, and London, England, Overwatch Mission Critical is a veteran-founded digital infrastructure organization that delivers engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations services for high-performance data centers across the United States and Europe. Its portfolio includes Patriot Power Services, focused on power systems and commissioning; Overwatch University, a veteran-led training and certification pipeline; the #1-rated Data Center Revolution podcast; and the global Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC), held annually in the U.S. and Europe for a decade. Together, these platforms connect infrastructure development with workforce advancement, thought leadership, and industry collaboration, guided by military precision and purpose. Learn more at www.WeAreOverwatch.com Everside Capital PartnersEverside is an SEC-registered investment advisor, as well as a SBIC (Small Business Investment Company) license holder based in New York, NY. With over $2.5 billion in assets under management across its vehicles, Everside partners with leading SBIC managers in the lower middle market through its primary and secondary investing strategies, and also makes direct credit and equity investments in small businesses through its direct investing strategies. As a flexible capital provider, Everside offers debt and structured equity solutions for recapitalizations, acquisitions, liquidity events, strategic growth, and management buyouts. 