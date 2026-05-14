THE DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE USA 2026 RETURNS TO ACL LIVE IN AUSTIN WITH 'OPERATION: FORGING THE 5TH UTILITY'

DCAC USA 2026 Early Bird Registration is LIVE

Early bird registration now available as DCAC heads back to Austin August 25–26 as AI, power, infrastructure and workforce collide.

For 11 years, DCAC has been built on relationships, trust and real conversations. As AI accelerates, the connections forged here are helping shape the future of digital infrastructure.” — David Isaac, President, DCAC-Live

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early Bird registration is now officially available for the Data Center Anti-Conference USA 2026, returning August 25–26, 2026, to ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin for two days of unfiltered conversations, industry-defining collaboration and community-driven engagement.The 2026 theme, Operation: Forging the 5th Utility, reflects a growing reality reshaping the modern world: data centers and AI capability have become essential infrastructure, standing alongside water, electricity, cooling and internet connectivity as a foundational utility powering everyday life.As DCAC continues redefining how the industry gathers, learns and engages, the 2026 expansion reflects the accelerating momentum behind AI, digital infrastructure and the people responsible for building it all.“The rise of AI has pushed digital infrastructure into the center of the global conversation, and there is no turning back,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC-Live . “DCAC was created to break down barriers across the industry and create a space where honest conversations, meaningful relationships and real collaboration could happen.”Attendees can expect deep discussions surrounding construction practices, power demands, cooling strategies, operational resilience, sustainability pressures and the evolving realities of scaling AI infrastructure globally. More importantly, DCAC continues to emphasize the human side of the industry, recognizing that every megawatt, every line of code and every AI breakthrough begins with skilled tradesmen and women at the center.Known as the industry’s “anti-conference,” DCAC has built a global reputation for its community-first culture, unconventional atmosphere and no pay-to-play speaker model. The event brings together hyperscalers, operators, engineers, developers, investors, construction leaders, workforce innovators and emerging talent for candid conversations focused on the future of digital infrastructure.The week will officially kick off August 24 with the DCAC Charity Golf Tournament, followed by a welcome kickoff event.DCAC Austin continues to break attendance records and expand its influence across hyperscale, colocation, engineering, construction, power, AI, sustainability and workforce development sectors. The event blends serious industry dialogue with the high-energy, relationship-driven environment that has become synonymous with the DCAC experience.Early Bird pricing is available now for a limited time, giving attendees the opportunity to secure their place at one of the industry’s fastest-growing global events before rates increase.About DCACDCAC (Data Center Anti-Conference) is a global event series redefining how the digital infrastructure community gathers and collaborates. Designed to spark unfiltered conversation, inspire innovation and champion the people behind mission-critical operations, DCAC brings together hyperscalers, operators, engineers, developers, investors and industry leaders shaping the future of data centers and AI. Visit DCAC-Live for more information.

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