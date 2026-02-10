Man Charged With Murder, Racketeering In Target, Drug, And Rob Scheme

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Task Force Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Christopher Roberts, and the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), Jessica S. Tisch, announced today the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment charging JALEN TEAGUE, a/k/a “Bizzle,” a/k/a “Too Official,” and CHELEIA COUNCIL SANDERS, a/k/a “Mercedes,” with racketeering conspiracy and TEAGUE with murder in aid of racketeering in connection with the August 16, 2023, poisoning death of a robbery victim in midtown Manhattan (“Victim-1”).

