LAUNDROLAB PUTS A NEW SPIN ON THE LAUNDROMAT EXPERIENCE IN DFW

Grand Prairie and Mesquite Locations Host Free Laundry Day Events Feb. 15 and 16 to Celebrate Brand’s North Texas Debut

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laundry day in North Texas is getting a refresh. LaundroLab, a modern, tech-forward laundromat brand new to the Dallas–Fort Worth market, is redefining an everyday necessity with community-oriented facilities now open in Grand Prairie and Mesquite—offering a cleaner, faster, and more welcoming approach to washing and drying.To celebrate the brand’s arrival in North Texas and introduce the concept to local neighborhoods, LaundroLab will host Free Laundry Day events at both locations. LaundroLab Grand Prairie , located at 401 E. Pioneer Parkway, will host its event on Sunday, February 15, followed by LaundroLab Mesquite at 3600 Gus Thomasson Road, Suite 112, in the Towne Crossing Shopping Center, on Monday, February 16. Both events will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and are open to the public, offering complimentary self-service laundry, music, free giveaways, and raffle prizes, including a grand prize of free laundry for a year at each location. Both properties were brokered by Bryson Battle of Quion Commercial.“LaundroLab is the first of its kind in DFW, a brand that reimagines laundromats as clean, safe, efficient, and welcoming neighborhood spaces with services that meet the diverse needs of today’s communities,” said Mesquite franchisee Julian Veliz.Customers benefit from professional-grade Electrolux washers and dryers that operate at roughly twice the speed of standard home machines, allowing large loads to be washed and dried in as little as 35 to 45 minutes. On-site attendants support both self-service and convenient drop-off wash-and-fold services, while curated laundry products, spacious folding areas, and thoughtfully designed interiors create a more efficient and comfortable overall experience.Beyond speed and technology, LaundroLab is designed to be a good neighbor. Each location offers complimentary Wi-Fi and family-friendly reading, play, and learning areas designed to promote childhood literacy. Through national partnerships with nonprofits such as The Laundry Project, LaundryCares, and Generation We, LaundroLab supports a broader mission to transform laundromats into community-centered spaces.Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2020 and franchising since 2021, LaundroLab has quickly emerged as a disruptor within the laundry industry, bringing its modern, amenity-driven model to communities across the country. The brand’s expansion into Dallas–Fort Worth reflects growing demand for cleaner, more efficient, and more accessible laundry options in fast-growing metro areas.“Laundry is a necessity, but the way people do it is changing,” said Grand Prairie franchisee Mercedes Trent. “From students with packed schedules to busy families, and even local businesses that need frequent bulk service, LaundroLab delivers solutions that save time and add real value.”With its arrival in DFW, LaundroLab is setting a new standard for what laundry day can be—a cleaner space, smarter technology, and faster results, all designed with theABOUT LAUNDROLABFounded in 2020 and franchising since 2021, Charlotte, NC-based LaundroLab is changing the laundromat experience for customers and owners. LaundroLab is a 5-star, amenity-filled, technology-first business serving thousands of families and professionals. LaundroLab is on a mission to establish the nation's best, most reliable laundromat brand through a 5-star customer and franchisee experience.

