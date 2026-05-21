SPICE ROUTES: THE CARDAMOM CHALLENGE TO TRANSFORM ISMAILI CENTER, HOUSTON INTO A CELEBRATION OF CUISINE, ART & CULTURE

Spice Routes: The Cardamom Challenge event flyer Exterior Ismaili Center, Houston credit Iwan Baan Central atrium Ismaili Center, Houston credit Iwan Baan

Benefitting Urban Harvest, Event to Feature Culinary Tasting and Competition, Art Collection Tours, and The Bazaar Marketplace

Spice Routes reflects the Ismaili Center’s mission of bringing diverse communities together through shared cultural experiences that encourage dialogue, discovery, and mutual understanding.” — said Rozina Mussani - Director, Ismaili Center, Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, June 7 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Ismaili Center, Houston (2323 Allen Parkway with event entry on W. Dallas at Montrose) will open its doors for Spice Routes: The Cardamom Challenge, a multi-sensory culinary and cultural experience celebrating the global journey of cardamom through food, art, and community.Presented by Sysco Nourishing Neighbors and McCormick and benefiting non-profit Urban Harvest , the ticketed indoor festival will also serve as the formal debut of the Center’s permanent art collection. Guests will experience chef-driven tastings with people’s choice voting, a judged “Chopped” style culinary competition, curated exhibitions, architecture and garden tours, family programming, and The Bazaar, a vibrant marketplace featuring artisan goods, specialty foods, crafts, and cultural vendors including Cacao & Cardamom, Soft & Salted, Vintage Allison, and the Westheimer location of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.Participating chefs from Barbacana (Chef Christian Hernandez), Bludorn (Chef Aaron Bludorn), Burmalicious by Suu (Chef Suu Khin), Camaraderie (Chef Shawn Gawle), Casa Kenji (Chef Bigler Cruz), Doc’s (Chef Jose Avila), Duckstache Hospitality Group/Doko (Chef Michael Castillo with owners and chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee), Love Croissants (Chefs Omar Pereney and Diana Nadira), Osteria di Mercato (Chef Mauricio Alvarado), Savoir (Chef Micah Rideout), Shakkar (Chef Maham Qureshi), Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar (Chef Junnajet “Jett” Hurapan), The Chef’s Table (Chef Paul Friedman), and Tindulu (Chef Reshmanth Gummadi) will reinterpret one of the world’s oldest and most widely traveled spices through inventive sweet and savory tasting bites. Reflecting cardamom’s path across cultures and cuisines, the event offers guests a culinary journey paired with curated zero-proof cocktails and specialty beverages with the support of Cut Above Spirits, Tenfold Coffee Company, and Saint Arnold Brewing Company.“Food creates a powerful entry point for connection,” said Rozina Mussani, Director, Ismaili Center, Houston. “Spice Routes reflects the Ismaili Center’s mission of bringing diverse communities together through shared cultural experiences that encourage dialogue, discovery, and mutual understanding.”“Houston’s food culture reflects the richness and diversity of the people who call this city home, and this event captures that spirit beautifully,” said Janna Roberson, Executive Director of Urban Harvest. “To see chefs interpreting a globally traveled ingredient like cardamom while bringing people together around food, learning, and community is especially meaningful, and we’re grateful to be part of an experience that supports Urban Harvest’s work across Houston.”Recently described by Mark Lamster as “a flat-out masterpiece” in the Dallas Morning News and “the most dazzling new building in America” by Wallpaper* magazine, the Ismaili Center has quickly emerged as one of Houston’s most significant cultural landmarks. Designed by London-based architect Farshid Moussavi, the Center serves as a cultural partner of Untitled Art, Houston and continues to expand its role as a gathering place for programs connecting art, culture, and community.Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for children ages 3–12. Children ages 2 and under are free. Complimentary garage parking is included. For more information and to purchase, visit https://events.ismailicenter.org/event/the-cardamom-challenge/

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