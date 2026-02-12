ECOHEAL Introduces a Modular Sleep System Approach to Grounding Textiles

An ECOHEAL sleep surface designed as part of a modular recovery system for nighttime rest.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECOHEAL has introduced a system-based design framework for its grounding sleep products, positioning its textiles as components of an integrated sleep environment rather than standalone items. While many sleep products are marketed individually, the company states that its development strategy is based on the understanding that the body remains in continuous contact with multiple surfaces during six to eight hours of rest each night.According to founder and inventor Margarita Melekhova, sleep should be approached as a coordinated physical environment. “The body does not interact with a sheet, pillowcase, or mask independently. It responds to the entire sleep surface simultaneously,” she said. ECOHEAL’s product line includes grounding fitted sheets, grounding flat sheets, grounding pillowcases, grounding mats, and textile sleep masks designed to function together within a unified configuration.The company differentiates its products based on contact surface area and pressure distribution. Larger textile elements such as fitted and flat sheets are intended for extended full-body contact, while grounding mats provide more concentrated zones of contact. Sleep masks are available in lightweight and weighted variations, reflecting different pressure intensities around the eye and forehead area. ECOHEAL describes this as an adaptive configuration model aligned with varying recovery preferences.Unlike electronic sleep technologies that incorporate sensors, heating systems, or connected applications, ECOHEAL’s textiles contain no electronic components. The materials combine natural fabrics, conductive silver fibers for grounding functionality, and tourmaline elements integrated into the textile structure. The company reports that patent applications covering aspects of this material integration are currently pending in the United States and China.ECOHEAL organizes its offerings as modular sleep sets rather than fixed kits. A standard configuration may include a grounding fitted sheet , grounding flat sheet, pillowcases, a sleep mask, and grounding cables. According to the company, this structure allows flexible distribution across beds or household members without altering the overall system concept.Additional information about ECOHEAL and its grounding sleep systems is available at https://ecoheal.net About ECOHEALECOHEAL is a sleep wellness brand specializing in grounding textiles and modular sleep systems. The company develops grounding fitted sheets, grounding flat sheets, pillowcases, grounding mats, and textile sleep masks designed to operate as an integrated sleep environment. ECOHEAL products incorporate natural fabrics, conductive silver fibers, and tourmaline in a passive, electronics-free format.

