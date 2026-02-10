Acenturi announces innovative arts workshop sessions in Tuscany this October

Tuscany writing workshop

Acenturi is a selective gathering of artists writers and musicians in pursuit of creative ideals and freedom in an increasingly noisy world.

As economies push forward with ever more powerful technologies to reduce reliance on human physical and intellectual labor, we are faced with the core question: what is our purpose?” — Nick Raposo

SAN CASCIANO IN VAL DI PESA, FLORENCE, ITALY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of Acenturi, an innovative residency-style creative workshop that brings a new model of artistic immersion to the historic hills outside Florence, Italy. Designed for mid-career and emerging creators across disciplines, Acenturi’s immersive sessions blend intensive practice, mentorship, and cross-disciplinary dialogue against the inspiring backdrop of the Tuscan countryside.Set within a beautifully restored villa near San Casciano in Val di Pesa, Acenturi is more than a retreat — it is a turning point in creative practice. With workshops led by former US Poet Laureate Billy Collins , composer and Lincoln Center Chamber Music Educational Director Bruce Adolphe, and painter Daniel Graves, founder of the Florence Academy of Art, participants engage in focused work in painting, writing, and music, guided by world-class mentors while also participating in rich exchanges across artistic fields. Structured to balance solitude with community, Acenturi equips creators with the time, space, and support to reconnect with their deepest creative intentions.“At Acenturi, we don’t just offer workshops — we offer a way of returning to what matters most in your creative life,” said the program’s Founding Director, painter/writer Nick Raposo. “Creativity flourishes when practitioners have uninterrupted time to dig deeply into their work, and when they are supported by peers and mentors who challenge them to expand their perspectives.”--A Cross-Disciplinary Ecosystem for Creative Growth--Acenturi’s model breaks from traditional single-track residencies by fostering meaningful interaction across disciplines. Painters are encouraged to respond to a writer’s textual impulses; a composer might find visual inspiration in a work created by a fellow participant. This deliberate interweaving of artistic modes is at the heart of Acenturi’s ethos: true innovation arises when varied forms of creative inquiry confront and converse with one another.Each session includes:Daily group meetings focused on shared creative principles and processOne-on-one mentorship sessions with expert faculty tailored to individual practiceCross-disciplinary dialogues that break down barriers between artistic formsTime for undistracted studio work amid the serenity of a historic Tuscan villaReflective gatherings that review work, process, and progressThis structure is designed to foster both the intensity of focused practice and the breadth that comes from creative exchange — a rare combination in artist residencies worldwide.--Historic Villa Venue Blends Inspiration With Function--Acenturi takes place at a private Tuscan estate — a historic villa renowned for its architecture, gardens, and views over rolling vineyards. Here, the creative process is supported by the rhythms of place: morning light floods studio spaces, sunsets invite calm reflection, and ancient stone walls bear witness to deep artistic effort.--For Creators Ready to Transform Their Practice--Acenturi is open to established and emerging artists who are committed to advancing their craft. Whether a painter seeking renewed vision, a novelist pursuing narrative breakthroughs, or a composer exploring new sonic terrains, the program is tailored to those who want to step beyond routine practice into something deeply generative.Prospective applicants are invited to explore Acenturi’s offerings, including detailed program structures, mentor profiles, workshop dates, and application requirements, at www.acenturi.com Applications for our October sessions are open now, with limited spots available to ensure an intimate and impactful cohort.--Acenturi’s Vision: Reimagining Creative Life--Acenturi was founded on a simple yet ambitious vision: to cultivate a space where art — in all its forms — can be nurtured, questioned, shared, and renewed. At a time when artists often struggle to carve out meaningful time for sustained creative work, Acenturi offers a structured yet open environment where momentum can be regained and insight deepened.As the creative community around this new program grows, Acenturi aims to become a beacon for cross-pollination, experimentation, and transformative artistic practice.

