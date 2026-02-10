GEORGIA, February 10 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the month of January totaled $3.03 billion, for a decrease of $18.1 million, or 0.6%, compared to January 2025, when net tax collections totaled $3.05 billion for the month. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections through seven months totaled roughly $19.75 billion, for an increase of 345.6 million, or 1.8%, compared to FY 2025, when net tax collections totaled almost $19.41 billion.

The changes within the following tax categories account for January’s overall net tax revenue decrease:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections in January totaled nearly $1.57 billion, down from a total of roughly $1.59 billion in fiscal year 2025, for a decrease of $27.4 million, or 1.7%.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased by $25 million or 44.1%

Income Tax Withholding payments decreased by $59.1 million, or 4.4%, compared to last year

Individual Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $37.9 million, or 18.4%, over January 2025

All other Individual Tax categories, including Tax Return payments, were up a combined $18.8 million

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections in January approached $1.93 billion, for an increase of $79.1 million, or 4.3%, over FY 2025. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $36.3 million, or 4%, compared to last year, when net Sales Tax totaled $910.4 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $952.2 million, for an increase of $21.8 million. Sales Tax refunds increased by $21 million, or 348.2%.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for the month totaled $122.8 million, which was a decrease of $38.1 million, or 23.7%, from last year, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $160.9 million.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were up $1.5 million or 4.1%

Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments decreased by $27.5 million, or 26.7%, from last year

Corporate Income Tax Return payments decreased by $10 million, or 24.1%, from January 2025

All other Corporate Tax payments, including S-Corporation payments, were up a combined $0.9 million

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections during the month increased by $0.3 million, or 0.2%, compared to last year, when motor fuel tax collections totaled $193.6 million in January FY 2025.

Motor Vehicle – Tag, Title & Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for the month decreased by $3.8 million, or 10.8%, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by $0.2 million, or 0.3%.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning