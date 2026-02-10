Parallel Flight Technologies and Alpha Unmanned Systems Collaborate on Heavy-Fuel UAS Development for U.S. Navy Research

Parallel Flight Technologies advances its ONR Firefly UAS maritime adaptation with heavy-fuel propulsion expertise from Alpha Unmanned Systems

LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parallel Flight Technologies , Inc., a developer of next-generation unmanned aircraft systems, and Alpha Unmanned Systems , a European leader in fuel-powered helicopter UAVs, today announced a collaboration to advance heavy-fuel propulsion technologies for unmanned aviation in support of the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR).Under an ONR program , Parallel Flight is adapting its Firefly UAS to operate on heavy fuel—enabling long-endurance, heavy-lift unmanned aircraft capable of sustained operations in demanding naval and expeditionary environments. The contract builds on Firefly’s exceptional hybrid electric architecture and is designed to extend Firefly’s operational reach into maritime and other mission profiles requiring aviation-grade fuel.“We are very pleased to work with Alpha Unmanned Systems,” said Craig Stevens, CEO of Parallel Flight Technologies. “Alpha’s real-world experience with heavy-fuel propulsion has been directly applicable to our development objectives, helping us refine and validate our hybrid architecture to meet the unique demands of naval and expeditionary missions.”Alpha Unmanned Systems brings more than a decade of expertise in designing, integrating, and operating heavy-fuel helicopter UAVs for defense, maritime, and security applications. Working closely with Parallel Flight’s engineering team, Alpha is helping accelerate the conversion of Parallel Flight’s proprietary Parallel Hybrid Electric Multirotor (PHEM) propulsion systems to heavy-fuel compatibility—a key enabler for fielding unmanned aircraft that align with existing military logistics and fuel infrastructures.“The use of heavy-fuel engines is essential for unmanned aircraft deployed in challenging defense and maritime operating environments,” said Álvaro Escarpenter, CTO of Alpha Unmanned Systems. “We are proud to support Parallel Flight’s efforts and contribute our expertise in heavy-fuel UAV propulsion to this important program.”Parallel Flight’s NDAA-compliant Firefly is a Group 3 UAS, produced in the USA and widely regarded as a heavy-lift workhorse. A two-person-portable quadcopter that fits in the back of a pickup truck, Firefly is optimized for expeditionary defense and industrial missions. Its patented Parallel Hybrid Electric Multirotor (PHEM) propulsion system enables payloads up to 100 lb (45 kg) and endurance 10x greater than all-electric UAS, while also supplying 2 kW of continuous in-flight power to payloads. The platform is protected by five patents and supported by DIU, USDA, NASA, and NSF.The collaboration reflects a shared focus on propulsion technologies that enhance operational flexibility, reduce logistical burden, and improve safety and endurance for unmanned systems operating in austere and high-tempo environments.About Parallel Flight Technologies:At Parallel Flight, we are expanding the realm of the possible with our UAS solutions to save lives, property and the environment. Our patented Parallel Hybrid propulsion technology enables UAS platforms to carry heavy payloads for longer durations. The increased performance profiles offer expanded utility for applications across multiple global markets including wildfire, medical and remote logistics, agriculture, utility and critical DoD missions.Press Contact: Sarah Abdi, sarah.abdi@parallelflight.comAbout Alpha Unmanned Systems:Alpha Unmanned Systems, S.L. is a Madrid-based manufacturer of fuel-powered unmanned tactical helicopters and UAV subsystems designed for defense, security, and industrial applications. With a strong focus on reliability, endurance, and lifecycle support, Alpha provides complete unmanned solutions including aircraft, subsystems, training, integration, and support services. With sales to the US DoD, the Indonesian Coast Guard, the Hellenic Navy, Bulgarian Border Force and other leading clients in more than 14 countries, Alpha’s helicopters fill an important market niche; small tactical fuel-powered unmanned helicopters that are versatile, flexible and cost-effective for multi-mission use.Press Contact: FranValmaña, FJ Communications, fvalmana@fjcommunications.com

