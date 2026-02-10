3E MarketIQ Provides Point-In-Time Enrollment Benchmarking

Next-generation benchmarking powered by current-cycle enrollment data for colleges and universities

REXFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Enrollment Marketing announces the release of 3E MarketIQ , a next-generation benchmarking platform powered by point-in-time, current-cycle enrollment data. Higher education leaders can access the platform and contribute their institutional data securely and anonymously at no cost.“3E MarketIQ is designed for busy higher education professionals who understand that analyzing and interpreting their data deeply puts them in a proactive rather than reactive stance,” explained Sean Shaikun, vice president for product – SasS solutions. “It enables confident decision-making to quickly course-correct with smarter enrollment strategies.”More than one hundred colleges and universities nationwide are already using 3E IPEDS Insights to benchmark performance against peer institutions and market trends.“Enrollment leaders use multiple datasets for enrollment analytics and benchmarking. 3E MarketIQ is a reliable tool in the toolbox, differentiated by its frictionless experience and real-time visualizations to tell the story of current market conditions,” said Patricia Maben, co-founder and president. “It also delivers a credible data-backed narrative for cabinet meetings, board discussions, and accreditation documentation.”Key Features and Benefits:Real-Point-in-Time Peer Benchmarking. Instantly compare your current metrics with peers at every stage of the recruitment pipeline, including admission, deposit, and conversion rates.Ease of Use. With a visually appealing dashboard and seamless setup, 3E MarketIQ provides access to insights within 48 business hours, requiring no data or technical expertise.Accurate Data. Weekly updates ensure you can make decisions based on the most current data available, making resource allocation and market pivots more precise than ever.Data Security and Anonymity. All shared data is anonymized and secure, ensuring institutions remain confidential while gaining clarity on broader market trends.Visit marketiq.3enrollment.com to sign up. Contact wegotthis@3enrollment.com for a demo and more information.

