Scalise Exposes Democrat Hypocrisy on Voter ID

On the consequences of Democrats shutting down the Department of Homeland Security:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Congressman Mike Haridopolos (R-Fla.) to discuss Democrats threatening to shut down the Department of Homeland Security, the SAVE America Act, and Democrats' hypocrisy on voter ID.

“Let's just look at what would happen if the Democrats get their way. You can see from their leaders, they are clamoring for another government shutdown. If the Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security, they're claiming it's about defunding ICE. But as they know, and as you know, in the Working Families Tax Cut, we funded ICE through the rest of President Trump's term. So ICE is funded. But what is not funded if the Democrats get their way? They will literally shut down funding for disaster relief in FEMA in the middle of a storm, that in New York City alone, you want to see what socialism gets you, 18 people now have frozen to death under the leadership of the socialist Mamdani. That's what Democrat leadership gets you.

“They want to shut down TSA. So just take [Hartsfield-Jackson], LaGuardia, those two airports alone, having been shut down, if the Democrats get their way, will wreak havoc with tens of millions of Americans who just want to go see their family members, want to travel for a wedding, or whatever the case may be.

“Maybe they're trying to start a small business and want to go to another city to try to create some jobs. They won't be able to do that because Democrats want to have a tantrum – not to defund ICE, because, again, ICE is fully funded – but just because they want to cause chaos in America to get open borders. That's part of their wishlist in their demand letter they sent to President Trump. And of course, the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard comes in and rescues people when disasters happen. They want to shut them down. They intercept boats that are bringing drugs into our country. That's who the Democrats want to shut down this week.

“Luckily, Republicans in the House have sent a bill over to the Senate to prevent this chaos from happening. We'll see what happens in the Senate. The President is trying to negotiate with Democrats, but they've proven they really don't care about the American people. They did it before with the longest shutdown in American history, wreaking havoc to tens of millions of people, and they're willing to do it again.”

On the SAVE America Act and Democrats’ hypocrisy on voter ID:

“You can't have anything more basic than protecting the right to vote. Because as we all fight to ensure that every person, 'one person, one vote' is the mantra. But if somebody is stealing your vote, then they're nullifying your vote. Two basic requirements are in this bill, the SAVE America Act. One is to register to vote, you have to prove citizenship, real common sense legislation. Everybody understands what that means. They worked really hard to make sure that every state can still do the things that they do uniquely while allowing for that prevention of fraud measure. And then the other is when you vote, you have to show a picture ID.

“As the Whip said, you look at some of the Democrats feigning outrage. As Chuck Schumer calls it, Jim Crow. Where was Chuck Schumer when you tried to get into the Democrat National Convention in 2024? Guess what? Chuck Schumer made you show a picture ID to get into his own convention that he's calling Jim Crow. Is that what his new name is? You had Senator Ossoff just this weekend had a town hall meeting. Guess what you had to do to get into Senator Ossoff's town hall meeting? You had to show a picture ID.

“Americans get this. It's common sense that you have to show a picture ID to vote. Anybody that's against that is saying that they want rampant voter fraud.”

